A priest shared a video on TikTok to show the meticulous arrangement of the hall where reverend fathers write exam

In the video, the chairs and tables were highly staggered such that communication among the priests would be a near impossibility

Fr Daddy, the reverend father who shared the video, said every priest in the hall is on their own during the examination

The arrangement of seats in an examination hall meant for reverend fathers has stunned netizens.

Fr Daddy, who is a priest, captured the video and posted it on TikTok to show people how the men of God sit for their theology paper.

The short clip shows that the seats in the hall were staggered distance away from one another.

The arrangement of the seats is in such a way that communication among the priests would be virtually impossible.

Any communication could be quickly detected by the invigilator because of the distance from one seat to another.

Also, there is a copy of the Holy Bible on each seat, making netizens wonder why it is there.

Fr Daddy clarified in the comment section that even with the Holy Bible, it would be impossible to cheat since everyone was on their own.

He said:

"Even with the Bible, you cannot write anything unless you know it because it is not just Bible quotation."

TikTok users react as reverend fathers write examination

Brieledos_ said:

"With the Bible on their table, is that not expo?"

@Emmanuel feated commented:

"I think my exam is more spaced to this. But las las we dey run am."

@youngebos commented:

"Las las som of dem go still use expo."

@peejay said:

"This is my first time seeing such men of God in the exam hall. l wish them well."

@EMUH BENJALLI said:

"God bless all of them. I can even see angels behind them. God's instruments."

