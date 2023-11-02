Top Nigerian singer Davido's interaction with celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, has caused a lot of excitement on social media

It all started when the 30-year-old music star referred to the 37-year-old blogger as his junior brother

Several Nigerians had a lot to say, as some netizens claimed money caused the disrespect

Popular Nigerian singer David' Davido' Adeleke and celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, are trending on social media.

This followed a recent interaction between the two personalities on social media.

Davido described Tunde Ednut as a junior brother. Photos: @davido, @mazitundeednut

It all started when Tunde Ednut made a post promoting one of Davido's new signees, Morravey, on his Instagram page. The DMW boss reacted to the kind gesture by dropping a comment.

In the comment, Davido referred to Tunde Ednut as his junior brother despite the seven-year age gap between them.

The Unavailable crooner wrote:

“Thank you aburo mi, she’s gonna be HUGE!”

See the screenshot of their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Davido calls Tunde Ednut his junior brother

It did not take long for the interaction between Davido and Tunde Ednut to go viral on social media. A number of netizens were quick to point out that the DMW boss is 30 years old while Ednut is 37.

Read some of their comments below:

Valking said money was the senior:

Bamowo preached for people to have money in life:

Naija Parrot claimed there was no big deal in what Davido did:

Abazz quoted Rema's lyrics to prove a point:

Seun said it's clear money is the senior:

Puff Baby said age was just a number:

Chike said the person with money was the elder:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

blessed_fredon:

“Aburo means my brother what are y’all saying.”

sazzy_nice:

“Aburo doesn’t mean junior sha.”

vigra_inc:

“That one na slave to Davido because of money.”

