Nigerian fashion influencer and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola announced on X, formerly Twitter, that singer Mr Eazi dropped an album

The couple got engaged over a year ago, and according to Temi's post, they might have had a secret wedding

While some netizens congratulated the actress and her man, others queried when they got married

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi might have gotten married in a secret wedding away from the public.

The fashionista and her man, who revealed they wanted a wedding with just their loved ones got engaged over a year ago.

In a post on X, Temi announced that her husband dropped a new album, and netizens have asked different questions.

She wrote:

"my husband dropped an album today."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Temi Otedola's post

@Famoux_:

"Wow Temi so you don hide do marriage we nor know nice Congratulations, ma’am (Mrs Eazi)"

@Djemzykado:

"Husband? Una don marry?"

@EbukaReuben1:

"Your marriage will last, and nothing will happen to your marriage, continue shaming them."

@skillzxtimi:

"Emphasis on my husband. Love that for you two."

@rutie_xx:

"When Una marry??"

@SoyoufoundRi:

"When did you get married?"

@blossom_bie:

"Y’all finally married happy for you both."

@theladyjane_:

"Who dey breatheeeeeee? I say today too sweetttt. Give us babyyyy. I love it."

@Gene_sis0:

"But you no tell us say he don pay small tin for your head."

@cheekay_:

"Daaamn!! In love with this ENERGYYYY."

@TheFelix__:

"Your husband? My crush don go rush marry."

@HardinDude:

"You are the blideeeeeee."

@ChitaEzichi:

"I swear wives rooting for their man sensational."

@KokuiMensah:

"Your husband?? I’m pained Temi. Bcos of small jollof that we’ll come and eat, you both married in secret. Anyways let me go and listen to his magic."

