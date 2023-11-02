A viral video made by famous skit maker Erekere showing the moment he was caught with Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or goes viral

The skit maker in the viral video gave his reason for stealing Messi's Ballon d'Or and what he intends to do with it

He noted that the World Cup winner wasn't deserving of it, and he wanted to give it to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

Renowned Nigerian comic and Steal-A-thon expert Micheal Olalekan Adeyemi, aka Erekere, has left many in tatters with his latest skit.

Erekere, in his latest skit, made his international debut at stealing as he allegedly stole Lionel Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or award.

Nigerian skit maker Erekere goes international with his stealing skills as he steals Lionel Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or. Photo credit: @leomessi/@thepastorpikin

Source: Instagram

The comic in the video revealed how he stole the gold piece with the aid of some mystical powers given to him by some Nigerian witches.

Maguire is Erekere's favorite

The comedian, however, was somehow caught with the gold piece and was asked what he intended to do with it.

He noted he wanted to give it to his favourite player, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Erekere further noted that no one is more deserving of the award than Harry Maguire.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Erekere's skit

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Erekere's video as he steals Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or:

@billysoyeluxury:

"This one na BALLOON the ROCK."

@historylovers_001:

"This guy is crazy he once stole Malaria from his Neighbor .. EREKERE bad guy .."

@abiolaenemayin:

"I talk am say na Maguire deserve this thing."

@ceo__ironside:

" how e kept that face."

@santo_jnr101:

"This one no be ballon d'or ooo nar Ibadan d'or ooo."

@djspicey:

"Maguire world worst haba na."

@holla_bobby_kay:

"I laughed so hard till I enter my Neighbors Kitchen and Warm The Stew."

@oyemade_sharon:

"Erekere Adiflight jale."

@babatee.1:

"Haaaaaaa Ni Award ijeta Bobo mad ooo I will inform Messi now ati wa now."

Erekere trends as he steals from Lalude, Alapini & Abija

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pastor Pikin took his stealing prowess to a new level as he features Yoruba veterans Abija, Lalude and Alapini in one of his skits.

Erekere, who has made a name for himself with his ability to steal from unsuspecting victims in many of his skits, was seen coming out of a house with Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini's traditional warrior costume, which he stole.

Source: Legit.ng