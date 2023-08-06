Skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' recently featured Yoruba veterans Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini in a new visual content

In the video, Erekere was seen on his way out after stealing Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini's traditional warrior costume, and the trio challenged him

The funny video has since stirred hilarious reactions from fans and followers of the skit maker and actors, including singer Patoranking

Nigerian skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' has left many of his fans and followers laughing over a new skit. He featured Yoruba veterans Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini, who are famous for playing herbalist roles in movies.

Erekere, who has made a name for himself with his ability to steal from unsuspecting victims in many of his skits, was seen coming out of a house with Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini's traditional warrior costume, which he stole.

Erekere features Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini in new skit. Credit: @thepastorpikin @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

However, the trio challenged the skit maker as he stepped out of the house, and he had to drop the stolen items at their feet.

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions as Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' steals from Abija, Baba Lalude and Alapini

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, including a comment from singer Patoranking. See them below:

patorankingfire:

"Wetin you thief again."

walevibez1:

"Imagine new generation bring out the best in old generation if to say na like this other's dey do Nii, no old generation will be begging for help."

"badboy_milly:

"Even if this one go heaven he go steal angel Gabriel Trumpet."

north_jodda:

"Na today you go stop to dey thief."

__gentlethug:

"This guy fit steal central bank."

smillingbayo:

"Tell me how u won Escape from dis 3 gods. Tieee taàà ."

iamwillsteel:

"Weyrey go still original costume ."

always_connects:

"Dem suppose turn u to dat tortoise Werey con turn thief to Occupation."

shaadow_p:

"But wetin this boy no wan Dey thief abeg."

