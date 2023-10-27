Portable Zazu recently put up a video of him vibing to a song similar to that of his former signee Yung Duu

The Zeh Nation label boss featured an upcoming singer who he said was the originator of the 'Monke' slang Yung Duu is known for

However, Portable's action has sparked reactions from many of his followers as they insisted on listening to Yung Duu's version instead

Popular Street-Pop star and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has caused a stir with a snippet from a soon-to-be-released song.

The new song, however, caused a stir as it appears to be similar to that of Portable's ex-signee Yung Duu.

Portable also featured an upcoming singer named Tmizzy Baba Monkeh, who he said was the originator of Monke, a slang Yung Duu is known for.

He wrote in a caption of the video:

"Baba Monke Ati Monke The Originator Monke Ati Toke ⭐️tmizzybabamonkeh."

Fans react as Portable Zazu drops new song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, as some netizens claimed Portable was jealous of Yung Duu, see them below:

staqk_g:

"Na young duu own we like."

toyo__x:

"young duu monke sweet pass this one."

im_kayboss:

"Portable . Na yuunnnng du get monke… if you like release fire . Dis December na for youngi duuu."

mascara_vibez:

"I know this is how it’s going to end Competition will start."

tospanzaddy2601:

"So portable dey jealous like this !"

omopatakii:

"If you like feature wizkid on your moke e no fit sweet reach young duu own."

chincoboss_hypenation:

"Focus on urself and leave the boy alone or else the boy go just Dey use you shine."

gemmyss:

"Jokes apart me I don like yungdu pass you for now aje."

official_beyoung:

"Na youngduu first bring moke."

blvckboy_ng:

"Portable shame on you for trying to bring down Young duu em no do you anything spread love."

Portable lists Yung Duu among those to perform at his party

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable revealed plans for his welcome back party after his return from his Europe tour.

The Zeh Nation boss revealed on his Instagram page that the event will take place on Friday, October 27.

Portable, however, caused a stir after he listed Yung Duu among the singers billed to perform at the event.

