Actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared a new skit featuring trending skit maker Erekere

In the new skit, Erekere and a female colleague were the clients on Bimbo Ademoye's 'Teropi secxxion with Iya Barakat'

However, Erekere, who had gone for therapy to curtail his habit of stealing, ended up moving Bimbo's dispenser bottle and her headgear

Nollywood star Bimbo Ademoye recently dropped a new video of her hilarious web series, “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion," featuring skit maker Erekere, aka Pastor Pikin.

In the latest episode, Bimbo, who played the role of Iya Barakat, was faced with an unexpected client, Erekere, a pilferer who needed therapy.

Erekere goes for therapy at Iya Barakat's place. Credit: @bimboademoye @thepastorpikin

Source: Instagram

Erekere, who needed therapy to curtail stealing, ended up stunning Iya Barakat as he stole some of her items, including her headgear.

Watch the funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Bimbo Ademoye's skit with Erekere

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

@_Oluwayemisi:

"Looking at Bimbo's face, you will know that this episode was difficult to shoot. She was cracking up real bad."

@myleeandrew9772:

"I love how innocent Erekere looks all the time and how he ends up returning the stolen things." This was a really good watch."

@oluwayomimatthew2981:

"There should be a stand-by doctor with the responsibility of checking Iya Baraka's blood level and mental health immediately after each Teroppi Sexxion"

@MAYREE-mh6zw:

"Small dispenser bottle iya barakat is shouting... Do you know who Erekere is?? Erekere that stole a due baby from the mother's womb. The only reason I don't have a problem with his pilfering is the fact that he always return it once you start looking for it.."

hibuzoochiabuto5815:

"Though, iya 'yusufu' spoke very little, all her lines broke my ribs.Her accent is ancestorial.. especially when she said... there's even a dai oo that he took nakpin, dat dey use to nakpin d baby."

Erekere visits Don Jazzy's Mavin label

Legit.ng previously reported that Erekere ‘Pastor Pikin' paid a visit to Mavin's office.

Erekere was seen rocking his oversized blue shirt and black trousers as he strolled into Mavin's office, where he ended up stealing Rema's Headies Award.

He was seen jokingly taunting the security personnel about his ability to steal from their office despite their watchful eyes.

Source: Legit.ng