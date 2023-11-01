A video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars winner, Ilebaye, receiving a dummy cheque of N3.5m trends

In the viral clip, Ilebaye, in her ever-Gen Z baddie outfit, was seen twerking and dancing with sizzling sultriness as she received the cheque

However, she didn't get any love from Mercy Eke fans as they trolled the All Stars winner and her fanbase, calling them "poor"

The rivalry between Big Brother Naija stars Ilebaye and Mercy Eke doesn't seem set to end anytime soon.

Some viral reactions by some netizens to a clip of Ilebaye Odiniya receiving gifts given to her by her fanbase have sparked an online beef between the All Stars winner and the first runner-up.

Video of Ilebaye receiving money and other gifts from her fans sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @ilebayee/@official_mercyeke/@assistantebukaa

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Ilebaye was seen being gifted a dummy cheque of N3.5m by her fans, amongst other presents.

Poor fanbase

However, this act seemed to have upset Mercy Eke's fans as they reacted to the viral clip.

One of Mercy's fans who reacted to the trending video slammed Ilebaye's fanbase as poor. The stan bragged that Eke's fanbase would never give anything less than N5m to their principal.

See the video that stirred the chaos amongst the fanbases:

Reactions trail Ilebaye's video as her fanbase gave her N3.5m

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ilebaye's video:

@officialmrdeen:

"Omo all these fans get money ooo, in this Tinubu economy."

@Sandraa_Roro:

"The poor giving more to the rich will never make sense to me."

@Ajoke_omo_ola:

"Nigerians can never learn."

@TreasurePem:

"3.5mil after how many months of contributing?? Poor fanbase not even an iphone 15 promax to change her phone that has bad camera quality."

@meemarabs:

"U won 120m n we collecting money from fans this will never make sense to me."

@Peterwalter_:

"Where all this fans Dey see this money abeg?"

@DeeJuicygurl:

"In trying to prove a point hope d fans hv this type of money in their own account."

@DedeMcBitch:

"N3.5m is Peanut na, Mercy Eke can never get anything less than N5m."

Ilebaye Narrates How She Won BBNaija All-Stars

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ilebaye left tongues wagging after her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu went viral.

During the conversation, Ilebaye revealed that going into the house, she had no particular strategy and was just on the show to have fun.

The young reality TV star also spoke about people who had issues with her during her stay in Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng