Ace Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has sparked reactions online with some comments he recently made about popular comedian AY Makun

Seun Kuti was recently on Instagram Live, where he called out Ayo Makun and mocked him over his house that was gutted by fire

Kuti gave his reasons for knocking AY, noting that he mocked him during his times of trials and tribulations

Popular, outspoken singer and the last son of Afrobeat pioneer Seun Kuti recently held a fiery Instagram session where he called out his ace comedian, AY Makun.

Seun Kuti had sparked reactions online days before the Live session when he called out AY and mocked him over the house incident that saw him lose properties worth millions of Naira to a fire accident.

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti tackles ace comedian AY Makun for portraying his daughter as a dog in one of his jokes. Photo credit: @aycomediam/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Kuti gives reason for mocking AY Comedian

The Afrobeat singer slammed the comedian as unfunny and insensitive. He also touched on how the comic portrayed his daughter as a dog in one of his jokes.

Seun also noted that AY made fun of him during his trials and tribulations with the Nigerian police.

The singer said he finds it hard to laugh at AY jokes and doesn't understand how people find him funny.

This isn't the first time Seun Kuti has called out AY Comedian online.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video slamming AY Makun

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Is it just me but AY is never funny to me honestly."

4everhumbl3:

"Children are off limits . You’ll have to put a gun to my head for me to laugh at AY jokes."

@honey_drips___:

"I don’t even know how ppl laugh at ay’s joke I don’t understand how he’s funny."

@d_realsolz:

"First time I’m seeing him laugh. He could be funnier than AY if he was a comedian."

@akor_queen_ada:

"Kuti daughter wey him even call dog fine pass him daughter."

@petitebarby:

"AY is the most boring comedian ever liveth."

@chukwuka_5:

"Joke apart, AY's joke is never interesting though he is very good at managing other talents."

@tynawins:

"There are lines you don’t cross. Leave children out of ur entertainment tool, not everything is a joke. Where’s the dignity in dragging a child?? Shame!"

@smiling__george:

"What exactly is wrong with this ju.,’,nky of a guy..."

@collinseki:

"Joke or no joke, why refer to someone's child as d*g."

