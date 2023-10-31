Global site navigation

“Foolish Boy With All These Talentless Lyrics”: Brymo Claps Back at Burna Boy, Says He’s Too Small
Celebrities

“Foolish Boy With All These Talentless Lyrics”: Brymo Claps Back at Burna Boy, Says He’s Too Small

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Brymo has clapped back at Burna Boy for dragging him with a lyrics in his song in a trending video
  • In several tweets, Brymo took a swipe at Burna's talent, and made fun of the fact that he cannot sing
  • He also called the self-acclaimed African Giant a foolish boy and said he has been hearing about his career falling off for years

The online battle between Brymo and Burna Boy is slowly escalating into a proper fight on social media.

Following Burna Boy's video about his career falling off, the singer in a series of tweets dragged his colleague's career as well.

Singers Brymo and Burna Boy
Netizens react to Brymo's reply to Burna Boy Photo credit: @BrymOlawale/@burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

Brymo tagged Burna as a talentless individual and his career being called a flop is not new to him as he has been hearing it for years.

He added that Burna Boy can never be inspired as he can't write and is too small to exchange lyrics with.

Excerpt from Brymo's tweet read:

"There you go again @burnaboy after you carry breakfast, turn am into global anthem while wishing it on all who heard it, why so mean!.now you don dey try substantiate ‘hustle’.. you moron !!. .. you are hustling??.. Grammies, sold out concerts … hustling ??.. godddamn!!"
"Wetin him do me ??.. him say I fall off .. I don hear am since ‘13.. tire ..!! Him no get talent, and nothing fit inspire am."

See the tweets below:

Netizens react to Brymo's tweets

Netizens expressed mixed opinions about Brymo's reply to Burna Boy.

Read some comments below:

@IamBlaccode:

"How ẹ con dey write award and grammy winning songs."

@Kozil3_0:

"One of his single blow pass everything wey you don write for your life."

@ophishialrex:

"Cook that Atlantic slave we dey your back."

@LupinIkenga:

"Well he is by far a better artist than you will ever be. And he is a better human than you stop quit crying Mr G-Strings."

@Mr_Jibzz:

"He is the better and bigger artiste. You should learn from him instead."

@unclescholes123:

"Brymo abeg no listen to all dis igbo lovers that are capping o. Like I said d last tym, only reasonable people wit matured soul can relate wit ur songs. U c dis ones here capping.. No mind them o."

@unclescholes123:

"This movie is going to be very long but I will be behind Brymo no doubt.. Burna no get sense at all."

@_Iyanuoluwa03:

"No be lie nah. Nah everybody go chop breakfast."

@ChiMayweather5:

"Don't mind the buffalo. His worthless songs are no match for yours and deep down in his heart, he knows this."

Brymo slams Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido for claiming kings of Afrobeats

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brymo is not pleased that Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are enjoying the exposure and title of pioneers of Afrobeats.

Brymo knocked Burna Boy for claiming Jesus of Afrobeats when, in fact, he is a sleazy, cheap and unoriginal creative.

He argued that most of the self-acclaimed African Giant's songs are either samples of other people's songs or a stolen slogan and wondered how he got a Grammy.

Source: Legit.ng

