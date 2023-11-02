Famous Nigerian comedian AY Makun, who Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti recently called out, has responded to his allegations

In the trending video, AY Makun denied calling Seun Kuti's daughter a dog, noting that kids were off-limits for public jest

The comedian also noted that he was a social commentator and was only doing what Seun's father, Fela, taught people to do

Ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun has posted a video on his social media page to address the recent squabble between him and famous Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti.

AY Comedian, in his video, noted that he never called Seun Kuti's daughter a dog, nor was he referring to her in his skit.

AY Makun responded to Seun Kuti's allegation about him portraying his daughter as a dog. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that his "dog" statement was instead a reference to Hilda Baci and Enioluwa, who were trending at the time for eating dog meat.

AY says he learnt from Fela Kuti

AY, in his response, also shaded Seun Kuti, noting that he couldn't take half of what he dished out himself.

The comic noted that he was a social commentator, something that Seun's father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was also very prominent for as one of its pioneers in Nigeria.

Watch AY Makun's response to Seun Kuti below:

Netizens react to AY Makun's video

Here are some of the reactions that AY Makun's video replying to Seun Kuti stirred online:

@destinyetikoofficial:

"You are a peaceful soul."

@verydarkblackman:

"Dam! Fela really said I old pass him papa and I young pass am legendary(I knew I was fela’s illegitimate decent."

@ediye.astar:

"Ay is a peaceful man abeg, he doesn't appreciate troubles, Tell kuti to look somewhere else."

@wayup___1:

"Instead of you to apologize for referring the man’s child as a dog. You’re here explaining absolutely nonsense."

@ddashnblushmakeovers:

"You did the skit mimicking him and in the place of his child you used a dog, AY that’s demeaning, you can’t compare a child to a dog."

@mrapple22:

"But Bros you too dey use people for your jokes can’t you do something abstract?"

@tbabyemioga:

"Abeg ignore bigbird...u suppose no even respond to am."

@drewuyi:

"Who God has blessed no man can curse!! The most followed Comedian & Male Actor for a reason."

@akpororo:

"Let peace rain @bigbirdkuti."

@aureliabless:

"I understand, but if something is not okay with a joke, apologise, move on and don't joke about them anymore, not everyone has a good sense of humour."

@fertility_matterz:

"2baba really tried o. Nothing wey comedian no tell am yet he laughed at it and never called them out. Nobody don collect like 2baba o."

@shakar_el:

"Seun no get sense normally! Ignore him na barking ekuke."

@bryan_supersun:

"This Growing Trend of wanting to hold comedians more accountable than politicians for social commentary & humor based sketches is really wild..."

@bukkyray:

"A black man calling a black man N!GRO, I laugh!! boy you have same skin color that represents you too."

@affiliatedwithwealth:

"Baba, he finds it offensive, he has interpreted it that way, cos you actually used a dog in the video. Apologise and move on. If he now hates you after your apology, then it's on him."

Seun Kuti taunts AY Makun over his house fire incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Seun Kuti called out AY Makun in a fiery Instagram session and made fun of his recent house mishap.

Kuti also slammed AY for indecently portraying his daughter in one of his skits.

The singer chided the comedian for making fun of times of tribulations with the Nigerian police.

Source: Legit.ng