BBNaija Adekunle has narrated his experience with a thief who stole his phone while he was leaving the venue of an event on the Island

Adekunle revealed that a set of men came to greet him as he left the event venue, but after the hailing, his phone disappeared

He quickly made some calls and found out that the guy had taken his phone to Lagos Island, one of them was caught and he recovered his gadget

Big Brother Naija All Stars' Adekunle Olopade has revealed he almost lost his phone after attending an event recently. He had left the venue of the ceremony when some men came to hail him. Unfortunately, one of them stole his phone as he greeted him.

He quickly made his finding, and one of the pickpockets was apprehended. He had sent the phone to Lagos Island for sale, but Adekunle fortunately got it back.

BBN Adekunle Shares How Thief Who Stole His Phone Was Caught. Photo Credit @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Adekunle advises people to be careful

The reality show star quickly warned his fans and others to be careful when they attend functions as the year ends and the economy is biting hard.

After the man had been beaten, Adekunle released him and gave him money for transport because all the thief had was collected from him after he was apprehended.

See his post here:

Fans react to Adekunle's post on how he recovered his phone

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Adekunle on how his phone was recovered. Here are some of the comments below.

@suzi__dollar:

"I don laugh mistakenly entered my landlord room off cloths."

@simeon.delight:

"If person do mistake thief my iPhone X i fit craze , una know how much be phone with this yeye dollar rate."

@js_glams:

“Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy."

@jewelbaby500:

"Trust me the thief you release is going to steal from another person that same night . Dey no Dey repent."

@zarasinglezee1:

"Never been pick-pocketed in my adult life, so far. I don’t know if I should say I am extra careful or it’s just Go.d’s favor."

@sireymajek_:

"Emphasis on “LAGOS ISLAND” to cut the long story short, don’t try to steal my phone too cause that’s where i’m from ."

@creamy.dency:

"Me sef Dey carry my bag for front phone wey I Dey Manage Abeg o."

@annfeatuworld:

"If you have watch The movie Passport, u will understand what Bad boy Deks de talk."

@ivy_tarii:

"If them steal my phone now,e fit reach 2025 before I fit get another one o."

@_vinnawills:

"So you released him to steal from another? Wow just wow."

Source: Legit.ng