Kemi Olunloyo lambasted actress Iyabo Ojo for acting as a public relations officer to the late Mohbad's wife, Omawunmi

The Nollywood star had shared a screenshot message she got from the young widow on addressing the public soon

Olunloyo took to social media to point out ways Iyabo was assisting the deceased's wife to tell lies

Social media influencer Kemi Olunloyo has called out actress Iyabo Ojo, alleging that she was taking sides with Omawunmi, the wife of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Remember Legit.ng reported that Iyabo shared a screenshot message she got from the young widow attesting that she would address the public soon and do a DNA test for her son, Liam Aloba.

Kemi Olunloyo blasts Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad's wife's message Credit: @iyaboojooefpris, @drkemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

Wunmi explained that she postponed her side of the story until November 7 to avoid any accidental disruptions with the ongoing investigations.

Kemi Olunloyo calls Iyabo Ojo a liar

In that regard, Kemi Olunloyo came forward to criticise Iyabo for becoming Omawunmi's public relations officer and alleged that the movie star was coaching the young widow on how to present her lies.

She wanted to know if Iyabo would be comfortable with her son Festus marrying a woman like Omawunmi.

She backed up Mohbad's dad's story that Omawunmi laced her husband's noodles so she could sleep with his colleagues in the Marlian House.

Kemi Olunloyo said in parts:

"IYABO OJO A PATHETIC LIAR ENCOURAGING A BLACK WIDOW

"Iyabo Ojo you are a LIAR and complete idiot who keeps coaching this black widow on what to say to the public. When did she send you this your FAKE MESSAGE? Where is the header showing HER NAME? Last night you come messaging me warning me against what? Are you trying to SILENCE ME??? I don't have your time and not going to do VDBM back and forth with you. You cannot silence the truth. I'm an INVESTIGATIVE journalist BIT*H‼️

"Would you let a woman like Wunmi marry your son Festus??? A woman who poisons her husband's noodles with benzodiazepines so he can be drowsy and sleep off so she can go into another room in the Marlian house to have sex with other members?

"Considering you made up this PR lie for her, Do you now feel stupid hearing Wunmi promising the world a DNA test? Why? Because her filthy poosy has traveled around the Marlian house and the streets of Lekki for hookups?"

See her full statement below:

Netizens react to Kemi Olunloyo post about Iyabo

Legit.ng captured some comments:

@UgwuezeChijioke:

"Iyabo is covering something we don't know."

@dammygtnet:

"It's becoming more messier. It's our hope that the truth is out pretty."

@Olurops:

"Omo.... I did not pay attention to Aunty Kem before. This is getting interesting,"

@jesussaves_1:

"My eyes don read...wo!....pls continue giving them fire...pls leak them out."

@AigbonaImonike:

"This is getting interesting oh."

Mohbad's wife accused of sleeping with her late hubby's manager

Legit.ng earlier reported the allegations against Mohbad's wife after the singer passed away.

A close friend of Wunmi's late hubby, Micee, alleged during an interview with VeryDarkMan that Mohbad's wife cheated on him.

He claimed that Mohbad's lesbian manager was having an affair with the singer's wife. He also claimed that Mohbad told him his wife was having an affair with someone in the Marlian house.

Source: Legit.ng