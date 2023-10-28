Naira Marley's sister Shubomi has called for the release of the singer weeks after he was arrested over Mohbad's death

Shubomi said keeping the Marlian label boss in detention was a violation of his human rights

Shubomi's post has since sparked massive reactions from netizens, with some criticising her over her comments

Singer Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley's sister Shubomi, recently caused a buzz after she called for his release.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley was arrested after he returned to the country over his former signee Mohbad's death.

Shubomi suggests Naira Marley is being kept in custody to appease social media. Credit: @shubomi_ @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Shubomi, in a post via her Instastory, stated that Naira Marley willingly returned to the country and has been kept in detention for nearly 30 days with no charge.

She also suggested that the singer was being kept in detention to appease the social media mob.

An extract from her post read:

"Keeping someone who willingly travelled back to help in detention for nearly 30 days, with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness is a violation of his human rights. Keeping him custody to appease social media and the internet mob is crazy."

"I pray nobody experiences being accused of an atrocity you have no hand in. God is in control, FreeNairaMarley" she added.

See screenshots of her post below:

Netizens react as Shubomi calls for Naira Marley's release

See some of the comments below:

stansn0w:

"Why’s she reasoning like 2005 child?"

iam_deejaysuky:

"Them even suppose arrest her too as well."

emma.nuel2257:

"Who be this one? Lock her up and throw the keys away, she must know something."

demo__uk:

"Na she talk this English? Na lie. Lawyer Write am for am."

omolayo.victoria:

"As if Naira Marley is in custody. Me I don’t even trust anyone. Naso. But if truly he is in custody, goan meet him if you miss him."

theladymotara:

"You go explain taya."

elvispoundstaker:

"People doh dey come out to defend Naira Marley meaning say the matter doh dey cold,,, Nigerians dey quick move on sha."

Naira Marley says he will be assisting the police

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley informed the public and the Lagos state police of his return.

During a chat with former presidential adviser Reno Omokri, the singer stated his readiness to return to Nigeria and address concerns if his safety was secured.

Naira Marley confirmed that he was willing to cooperate with the authorities.

