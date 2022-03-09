Popular aphrodisiac specialist, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed better known as Jaruma has continued to share photos showing actress, Regina Daniels

Jaruma, who recently got out of jail after she was arrested following her issues with Regina, seems not to be giving up anytime soon

The aphrodisiac specialist in the latest post has declared herself as the number one stubborn goat in the country, damning all consequences that could come her way

It looks like the drama between actress Regina Daniels and popular aphrodisiac specialist Hauwa Saidu aka Jaruma, is not ending anytime soon.

Many would have expected Jaruma to steer clear of Regina after her release from prison some weeks ago, but she seems to be a hard nut to crack.

Jaruma continues to make post on Regina Daniels. Credit: @Jaruma_empire

This comes as Jaruma has again shared a photo of herself and the Nollywood actress while promoting her products.

Jaruma went on to declare herself as Nigeria's number one stubborn goat.

She also claimed that the N10million naira Brand Influencing Ads is still running as she commented she still has 87 more advert posts.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Jaruma continues to post Regina Daniels

Legit.ng captured some reactions by Nigerians who were surprised by Jaruma's action.

See the reactions below:

chychy_ibe:

"Not funny she is looking for trouble,if they arrest her again some of you will start saying misuse of power but she won’t respect herself."

gloria.bpalmeragoye:

"Who ever is managing her page should continue. d cry she is crying is suleja prison has not started. She should better stay clear so she can be free and come back to reality."

fantelle_mercy:

"I wonder what jaruma is selling she should rest from her noise making and focus on her business."

sleekvalerie:

"Selling lies to her followers., The mumus too are wasting momey."

Jaruma shares photos, videos as she claims Regina Daniels abuses substance

Legit.ng in a previous report revealed that the fight between billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and Jaruma went messier after the kayanmata seller continued to expose more secrets.

After her release from police custody, Jaruma took to social media to brag heavily about how well connected she is and her Hausa folks are ruling the country.

In another post, the kayanmata seller shared a video of a young man analyzing some of Regina's past behaviour and attributed it to abuse of substances.

