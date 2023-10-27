Nigerian singer Davido has now broken his silence after he was accused of owing multiple debts on social media

Taking to X (Twitter), the DMW boss dropped some threatening messages as he appeared ready to take action against his accusers

Davido's tweets generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians after it went viral before he eventually deleted them

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has threatened to take action against his detractors after he trended for owing multiple debts.

Recall that Davido had been in the news for several days after numerous people called him out for owing debts running into millions.

In a new development, Davido took to his X page to finally address the claims. The DMW boss shared tweets where he talked about how he was going to enjoy his next line of action.

In a subsequent tweet, the music star made it clear that nobody should beg him. He also posted about how some people wanted to be famous.

His tweets read:

“This one must sweet me.

“Make nobody beg me ...

“You wanna be famous ba? Ok.”

See a screenshot of his now-deleted posts below:

Fans react as Davido finally makes threats after debt claims

Davido's posts about people not begging him after he takes action have got many Nigerians talking. While several netizens wondered who he was referring to among his accusers, others asked if he was owing or not.

Read some of their comments below:

dfw__annie5:

“Wetin Dey sweet debtor?? Oga go pay your money.”

Gungirl001:

“Owe owe one? the internet stays undefeated.”

Dhayourcreme:

“What is he saying ??? SMH cloutina.”

geesgotjokes:

“I hate when people feel they can’t be touched or held accountable for their actions.”

suzieshugar:

“As much as I like him, this right here just confirms that he’s got the traits of an oppressor. How about he pays up all his debts instead of trying to chase clout.”

_larry_candy:

“I no Dey 30bg again.”

_emmanuel_cotlis_:

“Nothing will happen. You are not God. The bell of life tolls us all. We are all but shadows and dust. Who is man to boast to man. We are all chickens in the hands of the almighty!”

officialemosesjr:

“Coming out to throw threats around after being called out for owing people is just the height of unprofessionalsm and thuggery! If they lied on you, calmly and constructively state it, explain yourself and take the necessary actions without noise! That’s how a real man Behaves, no be all these one you dey come shout for x… Shalaye, pay up or Gerrout my fren.”

oluwaclap:

“Wizkid with doings, Burna Boy with doings but Davido in debts.”

A__temmyyy:

“Who Dey beg werey b4. U wey no get level.”

Dfw__annie5:

“Okay at the point I don tire to stand strong, shuuu why is Davido always disgr@cing his fans and trending for mumu things. I am a full imolenization member,I can’t continue with this 30bg.”

Lolo_adaeze1:

“Nobody dey beg you anything,You are now a bully and a debtor,and I reject you as my fave.You can’t be cursing so many people pains and expect your fans to support you?I know the blind ones go still support your non*ense.This are people with family,in this harsh economy???Make I see any blind follower come under this comment come type nonsense,we go drag ourselves.What is bad is bad.more than 10 people no fit come online come dey claim Wetin No happen.If them talk you go begin dey threaten them.You be God???”

1st_magician:

“David if you’re owing just pay up, stop the child’s play! Na everyday them dey drag you for this obasanjo internet.”

Ego__oyibo280:

“Nobody is begging you anything onigbese. You immediately paid IVD his money the moment BlessingCeo called you out owe B owe the debtor .”

this_user001:

“Omo abeg where them dey collect form for wizkid fc?”

How VeryDarkMan defended Davido

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan explained why he couldn't drag Davido for allegedly owing people money.

According to him, he only drags online vendors so that other people won't fall victim to their businesses.

The online activist noted that Davido was not an online vendor and that no amount of dragging would make the singer drop the N218 million he allegedly owes. He said Abu Salami was foolish to take his case online instead of taking it to court.

Source: Legit.ng