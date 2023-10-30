Nigerian singer Portable made his point clear regarding the online rift going on between him and his former signee Young Duu

Recall Legit.ng reported that Young Duu was warmly received in Lagos following his exit from Zeh Nation

In a new update, the controversial music executive shared a pile of documents signed by all his artists and procedures to undertake before leaving his label

Controversial music executive Portable has continued to blow hot on the issue of anybody wanting to take his signed artists.

Legit.ng had reported that former Zeh Nation signee Young Duu was spotted among Carrter Efe’s music group.

Reacting to the warm treatment the young talent received from Carter Efe, Portable has expressed his anger towards that in several videos online.

One had the Zazu hitmaker taunting his former signee and asking him not to return to Ogun state without a luxury car.

Portable flaunts contract documents

Apparently scared at the heights his former signee might attain while in Lagos, Portable declared that Young Duu’s worth was N100bn for any music executive interested in taking him away from him.

The controversial act shared a series of documents signed by his artists to prove that all legal procedures must be duly followed before anyone leaves his record label.

Portable’s video causes stir

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olaide_106:

"Life is full of portable let your thing be Samlarry. Sam Larry sef better pass u, Zazu."

hay_moneygold_adewumi7:

"You sha make money from him when e day with you."

holarwire001:

"Hope you Dey check young duu page Sha? the boy don fine."

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:

"This thing really pain u ooo leave our Tonke and monke for us abge."

wizzy_ifako:

"I wish I fit see you one on one …. You wait for kogbagidi to enjoy your money when you blow?? OYINMO IMELA na so he they ring for my head."

yinka_ebony:

"No b u chase am away. Emagbami keh. God should not just put someone in difficult situation…like tf."

hibeeuniquelevel:

"Honestly this one pain portable …..but remember na you chase him."

Portable taunts Young Duu and Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable finally reacted to his former signee, Young Duu's decision to relocate to Lagos after leaving his music label.

On Friday, October 27, Portable released a video and urged Young Duu not to return to Sango until he had purchased a new car and a large house.

Netizens, however, knocked the singer for sending Young Duu away and playing the victim.

