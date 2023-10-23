Portable Zazu's ex-signee Yung Duu has linked up with Carter Efe as they hint at a potential music collaboration

In a viral video, Portable was spotted with Carter Efe in a studio as he dropped a freestyle for the skit maker

The video has since left people talking, while many commended Yung Duu, others took to the comment section to criticise his musical prowess

Former Zeh Nation signee Yung Duu is making headlines over his recent link-up with popular skit maker and singer Oderhohwo Joseph, better known as Carter Efe, in what seems to be a potential music collaboration.

Legit.ng recall reporting Habeeb Olalomi announced Yung Duu's exit from his Zeh Nation label. He, however, appears to be working on pushing his music career by himself as he was spotted at a studio with Carter Efe.

In the video, Yung Duu boldly performed a freestyle for the skit maker, who seemed to like the song.

Watch the video of Yung Duu and Carter Efe in the studio below:

Mixed reactions trail Yung Duu's freestyle with Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iamdabluerichie:

"Higher you I pray yungi du you self don try you deserve better fr"

klef_uzi_mane419:

"He don change the style the first one sweet pass this."

famousbarber_:

"I swear this song good."

manuel_standard:

"Lol person wey no sabi music go link up with him colleague lol wahala."

big_marley_1:

"All of una just Dey criticize person way they strive so hard from dust una no fit show am single love while he’s trying to hustle for bread. Shay na when person turn band1t or one kind h1gher cr1m1nal because he tried to hustle and there was no support. una go just de spoil the country with una hands."

officialspartacuz:

"Portable go come back for him artist."

promyzce:

"Youngi duu must shine. It’s actually making sense."

