It appears the friendship between Carter Efe and Portable Zazu's ex-signee, Yung Duu, has moved to another level

A viral video showed the moment Carter took Yung Duu on a shopping spree, with the latter picking outfits of his choice

Yung Duu also shared new pictures of him posing with Carter, which stirred reactions from many

Popular skitmaker and singer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has continued to support former Portable Zazu's signee Yung Duu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yung Duu was spotted in a studio with Carter, where he dropped a freestyle for the skit maker.

Yung Duu shares new pictures of him with Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

In a trending video, Yung Duu was spotted shopping for new clothes, thanks to Carter.

The caption on the video read:

"Omo carter wan make Portable dey cry sha."

Watch the video as Yung Duu goes shopping with Carter Efe below:

The former Zeh Nation Label signee also shared pictures of him in some of the new outfits as he posed for pictures with his benefactor.

Yung Duu, in a caption, wrote:

"Who go help you nor go dump you."

See the pictures Yung Duu shared below:

Netizens react as Carter Efe takes Yung Duu shopping

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many applauded Carter Efe for his nice gesture.

ibrolahs_:

"Justice for Portable."

estypopsy__:

"I’m actually happy for youngduu."

rvch_wagon:

"God bless cater for real young duu is really really happy."

iamtheblessedewa:

"This life is actually turn my turn if God decide to use someone and one refuses God will definitely raise someone else that's how it works ... it's actually youndduu time thats it."

ajayiolatunde:

"Youngi duu don com fine now."

officialneyog:

"You dey oppress olalomi ooo."

flamezyofficial_:

"Spot the difference. Just maintain an alert and open mind as much as you open your eyes and ears. God's got you."

lmitobinu_:

"Neglect no one because tomorrow get pregnant, young duu."

Carter Efe gives Yung Duu iPhone

Legit.ng previously reported that Carter Efe gave Yung Duu a new iPhone 11.

The former Zeh Nation signee appreciated Carter for his kindness towards him ever since he moved to Lagos.

“Big thanks to @onlyonekesh_ @carterefe for keep support me in my music career with a new iPhone," Yung Duu wrote.

