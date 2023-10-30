Portable has demanded that Carter Efe and anyone who wants to take Young Duu away from him must pay N100bn

The young boy has replied to the viral video and made fun of his ex-boss for calling such an outrageous amount

Young Duu revealed he did not make such an amount under Portable and revealed the singer loves money too much

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has finally shed more light on his rift with ex-signee Young Duu.

In the viral clip, the singer said anyone who wants to take Young Duu away from him after he gave him recognition must pay.

Netizens react to Young Duu's reply to Portable

Source: Instagram

How did Young Duu reply Portable?

The viral video caught Young Duu's attention, and in an equally viral video, the young boy made fun of his ex-boss.

The singer asked how much he made from Portable as a signee under his record label, as well as how much he is worth as an individual.

Making light of Portable's demand, Young Duu queried if the singer hoped to buy houses and cars from the N100bn he hopes to make through him.

He also revealed that Portable loves money and would pack every note in the world into his pocket if he could.

Reactions to Young Duu's reply

The young singer's video sparked different reactions, read some comments below:

directorbicycle:

"I foh say this boy na ingrate but portable don do pass that one for him promoters in the past."

colnight:

"Even portable wey be en oga no worth 100m."

black_pearlbaby:

"This boy Dey humble still Dey respect portable no insult."

olomowewe_:

"Yung duu you are ungrateful person and Allah will rewarded you back so now you can taik to portable when you are nothing that nobody even see you now you are doing as if you are there almighty Allah will reward you ungrateful person."

grant_dickson_13vs13:

"Portable reap what he sow."

hola_celeb001:

"Where is the lie … @portablebaeby ubi thief abeg."

olamilekann2020:

"@portablebaeby what goes around comes around Manh , wetting you do your helper then , na the same thing you the reap Manh!! Just keep shut make you no insult the guy again if you like yourself oo."

adunolasavage:

"No be him chase him away?? Now he want him back."

scents_by_bukunmi:

"This guy no wan talk oh na portable Dey make am talk."

Portable taunts Young Duu and Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable finally reacted to his former signee Young Duu's decision to relocate to Lagos after leaving his music label.

On Friday, October 27, Portable released a video and he urged Young Duu not to return to Sango until he had purchased a new car and a large house.

Netizens, however, knocked the singer for sending Young Duu away and playing victim.

