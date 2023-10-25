Nigerian singer Portable sparked concerns online with a recent video from Instagram Live, where he preached about loyalty

Legit.ng previously reported that the controversial act’s former signee, Young Duu, moved to Lagos days after he was sacked from Zeh Nation

Portable left many criticising him after he decided to give his unsolicited advice on human relationships

Nigerian street pop act Portable has sparked reactions online with a video of him sharing his candid take on life and relationships days after losing his ex-signee, Young Duu, to Carter Efe.

The controversial act was captured during an Instagram Live video giving his two cents about loyalty and using traditional charm to capture a person’s attention.

Portable preaches about loyalty days after losing Young Duu. Credit: @official_young_duu, @portablebaby, @carterefe

This is coming days after it went viral that the Zazu act’s former signee, Young Duu, came to Lagos after being sacked from Zeh Nation Music Label.

Legit.ng reported that skit maker and musician Carter Efe set up a series of studio sessions for the young talent and even went as far as buying a new iPhone for him.

See the video of Portable crying out below:

Portable’s outcry on Instagram Live sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

pretty_elomma:

"See portable wet no dey loyal, dey find loyalty. Chest pain wan kill am."

__oritokeade:

"Portable you are pain because you see people helping Young Duu."

omex_g_bla:

"Somebody help me with Young Duu contact i want to buy him a car…… the days of his okada climbing re over ."

brightbilly77:

"Accurate bro didn't value what he have, Appreciate the little you have until you loose am."

iam_djsunka:

"Yongiduuu go get recognition pass portable soon!!! He go use car before December."

jayjay_soft:

"Portable funny wetin he do to other people he no want make them do am to am youngi du don blow make portable get lost."

dinofwesh406:

"Man is still pained , exactly how I want God to do those who think I can’t do without."

Video of Young Duu jumping on Okada trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a viral video of Young Duu riding on a bike after his car was seized from him.

The upcoming singer tried to avoid cameras as he did not want to be seen taking a bike.

However, some netizens took to social media to throw shade at Young Duu.

