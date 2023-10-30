Controversial Street-pop artiste Portable trends online as he threatens to go to the wire over people trying to take Yung Duu from him

Portable, during a recent interview, spoke about the rift between him and his record label signee, Yung Duu

He noted during the conversation that Yung Duu is still signed to Zeh Nation, and anyone who wants to take him from the label has to pay

Nigerian Streetpop artiste Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, recently opened up about the rift between his record label and his signee, Yungi Duu.

Portable noted during the interview that Yung Duu remains an artist of his label amidst the recent conversations that Carter Efe signed him.

Dr Zeh also clarified why he is ready to go to the wire in his bid to keep Yung Duu at his record label.

Portable reveals how much must be paid to take Yung Duu from him

The controversial Streetpop artiste also said during the interview that anyone who wants to take Yungi Duu off him has to pay what is due to his label.

Portable declared that Yung Duu is worth N100bn, and that's how much must be paid by anyone who wants to take him from his label.

He also noted that for months, when he took Yung Duu under his wings, he was insulted, but now that his talents have been refined, some people want to steal him from his label.

@slimzeehareeke:

"Na like dis Mohbad own take start..... Envy and jealousy."

@oladipsoflife:

"Bro See As You Dey Disrespect My Name! I Was Only Looking Out For You And YoungDuu,Cos Honestly Yall Have A Good Thing Going On As Regards Artiste/CEO! I Said You Done Really Try For Him Make You No Dump Am Half Way…"

@specialboii_:

"Omo if you no watched this thing finish and you they comment rubbish you be ode. I don learned lessons some sense aje."

@oluwatimileyin_819:

"Olamide and kogbagidi need to collect 1billion from portable be that."

@chuddie_cee:

"Make him gerrout, Is there even a formal contract?? Is young duu still in his record label? Abi bcos him see say the guy is about to become successful?"

@atunbiofficial:

"Portable no get secret, he still involve Oladips."

@shoes.nsneakers:

"Portable is not alright,I hope that guy didn’t sign anything.how much did he pay pocolee that helped him."

@expensivecomedy01:

"U wan sell young duu 100 Billion he be C Ronaldo?"

@legit_gram1:

"Person wey you send away? Ole ni portable."

@kingglory_cd:

"Na beat we go give portable instead of 100B. Nor be him pursue am. Werey portable, make e nor carry e play near warri oo or any warri boy."

@ebukagram:

"Portable no do well on this one. I do not support him."

@elblizlamar:

"100 billion Release Clause set awon Gavi ati Pedri."

Portable terminates Yung Duu’s contract, gives details of his offence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Zazu took to Instagram to state his reasons for terminating the contract of his signee, Yung Duu.

In an emotional video, the musician stated that Yung Duu has some dubious characteristics he is tired of.

He shared how he bought Duu a car and still had to be the one to fuel and pay for repairs when the vehicle got bashed.

