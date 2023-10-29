The photographer Davido allegedly owes N218m, Abu Salami, is still on a mission to smear his personality until he pays up

Abu Salami joined a space where he talked about how much Davido has, despite his excessive spending

The photographer said that he has been privileged to be in Burna Boy's house, and he saw how much the singer gave someone in need

Salami also noted that even though Rema is new in the industry, he makes more money than Davido as a musician

Still on the road to recovering his N218m from David Adeleke, aka Davido, Abu Salami gave an insight into the singer's wealth.

The photographer revealed that beyond the watches, cars and other expensive things Davido buys, he does not make a lot of money as an entertainer.

Netizens react to Abu Salami's statement about Davido

Salami revealed he had the privilege of visiting Burna Boy's home and on a spot, he sent N15m to a man in need.

He added that he never collected money from Burna Boy or Davido as a gift, but he knows the self-acclaimed African Giant's riches cannot be compared to Davido's.

To drive home his point, the photographer also said that even though Rema is under Don Jazzy, he would have more money than Davido.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Abu Salami's statement

His comment sparked many reactions. See the reactions below:

temss_k:

"That’s exactly what you are doing. You just compared."

iluvmilyf:

"Why are you not adding yourself to the comparison na, u de forbid to make money?"

keshkid:

"You’re asking us how much someone you gave over 200m is making? No be you go answer your own question?"

omalichawa__:

"U for kukuma do the business with Burna boy now ??? Why come Dey meet davido?"

abiolaofficial1:

"No be The same david you’re soo desperate to meet and work with…… this life eh."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Over a small misunderstanding, God will expose how people really feel about you…If this isn’t envy, iono what it is."

ifedinmajohn:

"Davido living on family's glory. Burna started from the scratch. Special Respect to those who started out of nothing."

officialryannejohn:

"The level of hatred!! So you can famz Burna like this, saying you guys “chill” but carried business deal /Opportunity to David?? All of a sudden he no get money again cos you see one 15m transfer from Burna?"

br4iny400:

"Facts! David wasn’t doing big shows until recently."

___gbengalee:

"Musically burna and wiz dey earn more than davido."

Abu Salami brags about ruining Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the photographer noted Davido might not have enough money to pay him back.

Abu Salami, who said he did not go to court because he does not trust the legal system, proudly bragged that as a nobody, he fought Davido by himself and won.

He revealed he smiles to bed, knowing he has ruined Davido's name for life and got him and his PR team running helter-skelter trying to find a solution.

