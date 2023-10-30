The Lagos Fashion Week 2023 has come to an end as it witnessed the presence of Nigeria’s top celebrities

The event, which started on October 26 and lasted for 5 days, was held at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotels in Ikoyi

BBNaija Mercy, Shaffy Bello, and other prominent personalities graced the runway alongside professional models

The Lagos Fashion Week 2023 wouldn’t have been complete without the attendance of some significant players who added to the glitz and glamour of the dazzling event.

Legit.ng had the privilege of being part of this star-studded affair, capturing the essence of renowned personalities who strutted the runway at the Balmoral Convention Federal Palace hotel.

Here are all the celebrities who made an appearance at the Lagos Fashion Week.

1. Shaffy Bello models for Lush Hair

The veteran actress was the highlight of day 2 of the Lagos Fashion Week, rocking a hot pink bow tie top on strawberry pink culottes as she strutted for Lush Hair on the runway. Her hairstyle stood out in bold box braids that took on a spiral shape. The movie star took the last walk for the hair brand in between other models who lined up for her to make the final statement.

2. BBNaija Hermes serves eccentric street fashion

Ex-Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Chibueze Iyele, best known as Hermes, was spotted at the Lagos Fashion Week as he turned up in an outlandish street fashion drip designed by highfashion_jol.

Clad in a red shredded bucket hat with a red tank top on grey-green flared cargo trousers, he blazed the premises. The reality TV star complemented his look with a multiple-colour beaded necklace.

3. BBNaija Superstar Mercy Eke walks for LFJ

The Pepper Dem Gang superstar made it to the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week 2023. Dressed in a white sheer attire that covered the sides of her face, Mercy left the audience in awe, bedecked in one of the Under Sea collections designed by LFJ.

4. BBNaija All Stars Kim Oprah spotted at the LFW23

Other celebrities not on the runway had the opportunity to add to the extravagance of the evening as esteemed guests, and BBNaija Kim Oprah was one of the few who enjoyed the colourful burst of styles with the audience.

5. Beverly Naya radiates elegance at the LFW23

The fashion night was further enriched by Beverly Naya’s graceful presence, adding a touch of glamour to the already spectacular occasion. The actress sat in the front row among other fashion influencers.

6. BBNaija Neo makes a startling debut at LFW23

The former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, debuted on the runway of Lagos Fashion Week on October 28, 2023. The reality TV star captivated the audience as he showcased one of Emmy Kasbit’s designs for the night.

His confident stride added a touch of star power to the event, as he was one of the models who ended the runway show with a final walk alongside Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

