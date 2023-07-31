Big brother Naija Level Up housemate Hermes longs to be part of the All Stars season, and he has expressed himself online

In a video on his Twitter page, the reality star begged Biggie and organisers of the show to give him a chance

According to him, he misses Biggie and desperately wants to show how BBNaija changed his life

Big Brother Naija 2022 star Hermes Iyele has taken to social media with a public appeal to Big Brother Naija organisers.

The reality star, in a video on his Twitter page, desperately urged Biggie and organisers of the show, Multichoice, to call him and get him into the All Stars season.

According to him, he misses Biggie, and he's sure he is missed, too, so they should pick up his call and get him in.

The Level Up star also added that he has a lot to bring on the show, and he would love to show how much going on the show last year changed his life.

He wrote:

"@BBNaija call me bro… @coolesttribe the campaign is still on #gethermesinthehouse, nah unah hand I Dey o. @multichoice_group no wan pick my call.."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hermes' tweet

The reality star's video sparked mixed reactions online, with most people pointing out how embarrassing his desperate plea looked.

Read comments gathered below:

@Mari_glamz:

"Hermes this is embarrassing and so unlike you, is it by force?"

@st0n3o:

"Ebi ti pa werey (Hunger has fired him)"

@bold_bliss:

"If they needed u there they would have called u."

@Timmydennyd:

"@bbnaija you missing someone that ought to be in the show."

@Msria4l:

"It's PR stunt guys,he is going in Today,if he didnt go live he is going in today,then tomorrow he will lie and say it's because of his video that MC called him back. I'm surprised you guys are falling for it."

@artificialhipss:

"If u like do thousands of videos you won’t still be called "

@UZOOR_LEE:

"Big brother should do better with their selections next time. That last season set should never have happened."

Hermes shares new photos of mum, reiterates his love for her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes sparked reactions online after he shared a photo of his mum.

In his caption, the reality star expressed love for his mum and disclosed that he was doing his best to keep them afloat.

Hermes also promised not to stop giving his mum the best as long as his capacity allows.

