Rapper Attends Event Rocking Duvet-Inspired Ensemble, Nigerians React
- A Nigerian rapper identified as Cherry Entafield has gone viral on social media over her recent outfit
- The upcoming artist stepped out for a fashion show in Lagos sporting a duvet and pillow-inspired look
- Several internet users have taken to the comment section to react to the look, with some tagging it as creative
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
GTB's fashion week recently commenced with several fashion lovers sporting eye-catching ensembles.
One of such people who has got social media users buzzing with reactions is Cherry Entafield.
The upcoming rapper made a bold and daring fashion statement with her unique ensemble heavily inspired by nocturnal sleep time fashion.
She sported an off-shoulder, long-sleeved dress coat which shared a striking resemblance with a duvet.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The collar was designed to look like two pillows, giving her a high-collar look.
Check out more photos below:
Social media users share thoughts on duvet ensemble
hayuurr:
"Incase she wan sleep there, creative people plenty for this world sha."
vendorsinlagosng:
"It’s actually very creative."
onyinyechi_nf:
"Clothes are very expensive now. Make everybody dey manage wetin them get."
myselfdefense_ng:
"Why person go waste money give tailor sorry fashion designer when u can tie your duvet and pillow A Queen and more thanks for the update."
al.frezco:
"She didn’t have enough sleep …. I should b wearing this on Mondays."
bdkweenbeads:
"I can only see the creativity."
moyamilia:
"When you didn’t sleep the night before going for an event you gats improvise….."
temmychinko:
"She is not planning to go home after the event. Nah to sleep there remain."
qrushbeauty_skincare_spa:
"This is the type of clothing I want anywhere wey sleep catch me, I go just lie down for there sharp sharp."
officialtaiwoadeyemi:
"Me when I just wanna sleep and don’t wanna go out but I’m forced to go out!"
miracleugonma:
"In case sleep catch am for the event, she go just lie down well as duvet and pillow dey already "
Black Panther: Liquorose replicates Beyonce's 'lion' look for Wakanda Forever premiere
American singer Beyonce continues to serve as an inspiration - when it comes to her style - to many Nigerian celebrities, one of whom is Liquorose.
The Big Brother Naija 2021 star attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and like many others, she sported a costume attire.
Liquorose stepped on the red carpet in a caped, lion-inspired bodysuit featuring a major feather/mane situation and a dramatic gold cape.
Source: Legit.ng