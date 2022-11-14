Global site navigation

Rapper Attends Event Rocking Duvet-Inspired Ensemble, Nigerians React
Rapper Attends Event Rocking Duvet-Inspired Ensemble, Nigerians React

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A Nigerian rapper identified as Cherry Entafield has gone viral on social media over her recent outfit
  • The upcoming artist stepped out for a fashion show in Lagos sporting a duvet and pillow-inspired look
  • Several internet users have taken to the comment section to react to the look, with some tagging it as creative

GTB's fashion week recently commenced with several fashion lovers sporting eye-catching ensembles.

One of such people who has got social media users buzzing with reactions is Cherry Entafield.

Cherry Entafield wore white attire that looked like a duvet. Credit: @cherryentafield
The upcoming rapper made a bold and daring fashion statement with her unique ensemble heavily inspired by nocturnal sleep time fashion.

She sported an off-shoulder, long-sleeved dress coat which shared a striking resemblance with a duvet.

Deyemi Okanlawon suggests invention of makeup machine to lessen time spent on glam

The collar was designed to look like two pillows, giving her a high-collar look.

Check out more photos below:

Social media users share thoughts on duvet ensemble

hayuurr:

"Incase she wan sleep there, creative people plenty for this world sha."

vendorsinlagosng:

"It’s actually very creative."

onyinyechi_nf:

"Clothes are very expensive now. Make everybody dey manage wetin them get."

myselfdefense_ng:

"Why person go waste money give tailor sorry fashion designer when u can tie your duvet and pillow A Queen and more thanks for the update."

al.frezco:

"She didn’t have enough sleep …. I should b wearing this on Mondays."

bdkweenbeads:

"I can only see the creativity."

moyamilia:

"When you didn’t sleep the night before going for an event you gats improvise….."

temmychinko:

"She is not planning to go home after the event. Nah to sleep there remain."

Video of lady showing off her interesting braided wig leaves internet peeps amused

qrushbeauty_skincare_spa:

"This is the type of clothing I want anywhere wey sleep catch me, I go just lie down for there sharp sharp."

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Me when I just wanna sleep and don’t wanna go out but I’m forced to go out!"

miracleugonma:

"In case sleep catch am for the event, she go just lie down well as duvet and pillow dey already "

Source: Legit.ng

