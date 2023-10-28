Mercy Eke has shown she is more than just a reality star as she recently showed off one of her rare side at the 2023 Lagos Fashion Week

The BBNaija reality star stunned the audience at the event after she made her debut appearance as a model

A video of her walking on the runway has gone viral on social media, with netizens dropping different comments

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke may soon consider pursuing a career in modelling.

This comes after Mercy, who was a housemate on the recently concluded BBNaija All Stars edition, turned heads at the 2023 Lagos Fashion Week as she made her debut appearance as a model.

Mercy Eke models at 2023 Lagos Fashion Week. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

A video from the event saw Mercy rocking a white gown adorned with floral as she boldly walked on the runway.

Watch the video Mercy shared on her Instagram below:

Netizens react as Mercy Eke makes debut career as a model

The reality star's debut as a model saw some of her fans applauding her while others commented their reservations about her modelling skills.

See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

iammimiajah:

"It’s honestly not giving runway model strut."

farry_yakubu:

"She don model collect money for pocket una dey here dey cry."

nomzy48:

"It’s not runway walk, BUT SHE NAILED IT. She isn’t a runway model. Try not to condemn, she walked d run way or NOT???"

momnextdoor__:

"All of you saying it’s not giving model vibes and yen yen yen, y’all know she’s not a professional model right? She actually did well. You may not like her but say the truth at least…"

oops_girlie:

"Sometimes ya all should tell the truth and chill on fave fave."

officiallyndachisom:

"What mercy cannot do no dey o. Very hardworking lady. A fashion icon."

allthingsmercyeke_:

"Biggest Lambo."

gifted291:

"Queen of fashion and highlight. My queen of hearts."

iam_therealriri:

"Nigerians and condemning their own because of some fav sht….sad. She did great more wins darling, considering her alone is a win for her."

