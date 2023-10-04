Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, appears to have mistakenly missed his own wedding

Just recently, the Mavin Records boss revealed his confusion online after he received a wedding invitation card and aso-ebi to his own wedding

On his official Instagram page, Don Jazzy expressed surprise and noted that it seemed he missed his own wedding

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, is making headlines after missing his own wedding.

The Mavin Records boss took to his official Instagram page to update fans about it as he shared the funny story with them.

According to Don Jazzy, he had received a wedding invitation card and aso-ebi fabric to his own nuptials.

Don Jazzy reacts after missing his own wedding. Photos: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The music producer shared a photo of the fabric as well as the invitation card that stated that the wedding between Don Jazzy and one Gbemisola Iqramat was going to hold on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The event was set to take place at Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan street, Obalende, Lagos Island and the bride’s family picked purple as their colour.

Taking to the caption of the post, Don Jazzy admitted that he was confused and noted that the items had been left with the security at his gate. According to the music producer, they married him in absentia because he has refused to settle down.

He wrote:

“I’m confused. So apparently I missed my own wedding last week. See the invite and Asoebi they left for my estate gate people. As I no gree marry maybe them don marry me in absentia o.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Don Jazzy misses his own wedding

Don Jazzy’s post on missing his own wedding that he never knew he had got many fans rolling with laughter. Read some of their funny comments below:

Iambrendak:

“I was present at the wedding. They just used your picture frame! It is still binding. Congratulations.”

ladytara__:

“Nobody should marry my sugar daddy ooooo.”

bustlineyetunde:

“I was at this wedding oo. Dem send me comot as I no buy aso ebi.”

hawtmoe:

“They don set your photo frame do better marriage, we await the 9 months time celebrations.”

Mayschills:

“How can you miss your own wedding ehn.”

njay_oma:

“Dey play…them say you must marry by force.”

mandy__chuks:

“Imagination wan keeee the person.”

Don Jazzy prays to own private jet like Davido

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy showed interest in owning a private jet.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Mavin Record boss lamented how he has been trying to get to New York but found himself somewhere else.

Not stopping there, he went ahead to wish that he would one day become like Davido, who already has a jet. He prayed for God to do it.

Source: Legit.ng