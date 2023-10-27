Bobrisky has continued lambasting Samklef for calling out Davido and accusing him of owing money

She stated that she stopped picking up Samklef's calls because he was broke and would ask for a discount while transacting business

The crossdresser added that Samklef likes free service, and he was a failure in his music career and as a blogger

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, is not yet done with dragging music producer Samklef because of Davido. The famous socialite has resumed his dragging spree and may not rest until satisfied.

She took to Instagram to claim that Samklef was broke and that he liked free services. She added that she stopped picking up his calls because he wouldn't desist from asking for discount anytime they transact business.

Idris Okuneye calls Samklef a failure

In his post, Bobrisky made fun of Samklef and said he was a failure. She noted how he had failed as a musician and a blogger, and he advised him to seek help.

Not done, Bobrisky warmed him to stop coming for Davido but later consoled him that they were still friends. He told Samklef to accept that Davido had blocked him and that he should move on.

Fans react to the post made by Bob Risky

Netizens have reacted to the claims made against Samklef by Bob Risky. Here are some of the comments below.

@donlamzy_official:

"Idris, this time, I stand with you my sister, na man you be ."

@paschal.anaeto:

"I'm still your guy Sha."

@gods_wish_:

"Rich Man pikin go think say na Man and woman Dey fight ."

@ossycarder:

"Men supporting men ."

@fire001_:

"Wait oh I no understand, shey Samklef wan carry u as per olosho ni àbí báwo???"

@ashabishadollarshadollar:

"U self they find clinshn ni Jo cos u no David did not like u so rest."

@flossyfifi:

"Don’t even come for Mummy of Lagos How dare you!"

@destination.ng:

"E stii get mind called you man after enough evidence say you be woman. A whole mummy of Lagos. Bob no gree ooo, we're behind you regardless."

@kateigodo_:

"Rich man pikin go think say him Dey toast you ."

@callme_zinnie:

"Idris,go drag am like small tiger gen."

Bobrisky blows hot, chases fan from Ketu, Iyana Ipaja from live Instagram

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Bobrisky slammed some of his supporters in a particular part of Lagos and warned them from joining his Instagram live.

She stated that people from Ketu, Iyana Ipaja, should not dare to show up anytime he has an Instagram Iive event.

According to him, the less privileged occupy those places, and he does not want to associate with people from such sites.

