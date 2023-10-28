Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna has reacted to Dammy Krane using her post in his messy fight with Davido

Phyna couldn't help but laugh over an old video of Davido shared by Dammy Krane, where he lamented after a US show promoter said he doesn't know who he is

The controversial star warned Dammy Krane and told him she doesn't gang up to fight people

Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has refused to wade into the messy online fight between Davido and Dammy Krane.

Dammy Krane has referenced a post where she laughed at Davido for lamenting about a US promoter not knowing him.

Netizens react to Phyna's post to Dammy Krane Photo credit: @dammykrane_worldstar/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Dammy Krane's post, Phyna noted that when the singer was enjoying life with Davido, she was not called, but now that things have gone sour, he wants to drag her in.

The BBNaija star also made it clear that she does her things alone and doesn't gang up to fight anyine.

She wrote:

"When you dey chop life you no call me, e don set now you wan drag me enter, I be one man squad, I nor dy gang up. @dammy_krane."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Phyna's post

commanderr_tom:

"Everybody just dey give each other Gbas Gbos for this internet."

@Erica_Primkay:

"This Phyna, hmm she no dey fear anybody shaa, she go just tag anybody without minding who she dey tag, be it Elon musk oo, david oo."

@lostboy__01:

"I’m glad you sabi. The guy bin wan use you do bait. No go loose guard o."

@Ted_thek:

"@dammy_krane na wa for u ooo person laugh normally for ur story like other people. U go post am. Mumu boy."

braided_4_u:

"Davido is a perfect example of how African Governments work. Oppression with no accountability."

twinkleemami:

"She laughed in the dm and complained when he posted."

seeplaceswithada:

"But you laughed! Phyna rest."

@Ujuchristiana1:

"Thank you phyna let him carry his own cross after all he didn't defend you that day."

Source: Legit.ng