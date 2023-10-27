Bobrisky has now waded into the drama between music producer Samklef and singer Davido

The famous Nigerian socialite reacted to Samklef incessantly calling out the music star after he was blocked on Instagram

The crossdresser claimed Samklef is still pained about getting blocked and he needs to stop calling out the music star

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has now interfered in the ongoing beef between music stars, Davido and Samklef.

Recall that Davido and Samklef recently fell out in the full glare of Nigerians after the music star reposted a video of the DMW boss’ twins and his wife, Chioma, leaving the hospital.

Bobrisky defends Davido against Samklef. Photos: @bobrisky222, @samklef

Source: Instagram

The incident led to Davido blocking Samklef, and the music producer seemed to make it his mission to keep dragging the singer since then.

Bobrisky blasts Samklef for dragging Davido

In a new development, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to address the beef. The ‘Mummy of Lagos’ stated that Samklef was only pained that Davido blocked him.

In another post, Bobrisky penned an open letter to the music producer, telling him to stop trying to bring Davido down because people were not interested.

The crossdresser added that people would have taken Samklef seriously if he had called out Davido for unpaid debts before he got blocked.

Bobrisky wrote:

“Samklef you really need to stop talking Davido down!! We are not interested. Same you came out and said he was owning someone money.

Why do you have to wait till he blocked you before dragging him. If you had started dragging him before he block you would have make lot sense to us. But dragging him after he blocked you still show you are pained. Pls rest sir.”

See a screenshot of Bobrisky’s posts below:

Reactions as Bobrisky blasts Samklef over Davido drama

Bobrisky’s take on the beef between Davido and Samklef raised online reactions. Read some of them below:

dayoslides:

“Never thought a day would come where I would agree with Bros Bob.”

funmilayo9692:

“Make nobody put body ohh na man to man fight ️ make you no collect.”

despi_greenzone:

“Samklef is just fooling himself honestly, go and make your own money.”

plussizemodelfaithy:

“For the first time in my life am loving bob.”

olamideoyin_omomala:

“Mummy of Lagos is right.”

Dont_ever_dull511:

“The question is. Owe owe one Dey owe or not. Why are you guys avoiding this question. . If he block samklef, did he stop Sam from breathing… I don’t support samklef but gbese na gbese. Can’t take away the fact.”

The_emperor_white:

“Impressive coming from bob, I’m really impressed. Good one.”

treasureallen_1030:

“Even Bob get sense pass Samklef.”

Source: Legit.ng