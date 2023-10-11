Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has stated that some sets of people living in certain parts of Lagos are not wanted on his live video

He was wearing a gorgeous black dress and sitting on a sofa when he sent the warning on Instagram

Bobrisky mentioned people from Ketu and Iyana Ipaja and instructed them not to bother joining because they are not needed

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, is determined to continue living the soft life of his dream. He was recently in an Instagram live session and warned some people not to join.

According to him, people from areas such as Ketu and Iyana Ipaja, which he considers low-class regions, are not wanted in his live videos.

Bobrisky warns Ketu and Iyana Ipaja fans Photo Credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky curses stubborn fans

In the clip, Mummy of Lagos, as he is fondly called, rain curses on some stubborn supporters who are hell-bent on disobeying him.

He pointed at the camera and asked what people from Ketu and Iyana Ipaja were doing on his live video. He rained more curses and forbade them from returning to such sessions.

See the clip of his warning here:

Fans react to Bobrisky's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Bobrisky, where he warned fans from attending his live videos. Here are some of the responses below.

@asiwaju_0001:

"Justice for us Keturians."

@jaggynation:

"Oluwaseun,she no mention ikorodu,st.ne for meet me for chest."

@officialaduniadee:

"Thank God ooo... ikorodu pple let’s gather and celebrate . ikorodu is getting there."

@mudexofficial:

"God give us mohbad and take Idris Okuneye aka bob toh risky."

@owomacaulay59:

"Dem suppose Dey arrest Una whey Dey like this video ni one by one."

@zeezaina:

"Thank God she no mention bariga."

@omolaram1:

"oloshi, me wey come dey ikotun kan make i no bother use ig."

@naviessmoore:

"Ketu , Iyana ipaja where una dey."

@muizcar___:

"Werey wey Dey live for where water Dey disturb them for raining season Oloshi."

@sparkle_and_shine_jewelry:

"Bob don mad on top their own sub ahhh bobo to risky."

