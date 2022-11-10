Popular crossdresser Bobrisky is still being called a man despite the fact that he has made it clear to be addressed as a woman

The effeminate celebrity took to social media to marvel over how Nigerians are arguing his gender with him

Bobrisky then asked if the only way people will believe him is if he shows off what he shouldn't

Controversial Nigerian celebrity Bobrisky's gender has been a topic of confusion even though the has made it clear that he is a baby girl.

The crossdresser has once again taken to social media to affirm that he is a girl and not a man like many people think.

Bobrisky says he is a girl not a man Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Mummy of Lagos as his fans call him also decided to ask for the only way Nigerian will believe that he is indeed female.

"Only in Nigeria people argue your gender with you. I say I am a girl, some are still doubting. Until I spread my kpekus on air before una believe."

Nigerians react to Bob's post

theycallmekizito:

"I like the fact that you ignore them. Na man you be senior man!! "

sleekdeb:

"lord if you're not busy come here."

brightlee_e:

"Na until you video your papa make he tell us , say “yes my son is a girl”

ladygolfer001:

"Don’t my friend When you are 8months gone, we’ll show them"

meet_soniaa:

"Nor be who get kpekus go spread am "

teeto__olayeni:

"Nobody dey argue na you dey confused."

so.by.so:

"Senior Man, spread am inu e no pass wetin u Dey do."

pweetie_ik:

"Doubting Thomases why now? Please believe our rich aunty o."

