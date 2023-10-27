Days after a video of renowned Nigerian artist Wizkid snubbing famous skit maker Egungun at a club in Lagos, fans compare the act to that of Davido

A clip of the DMW boss receiving luxury brand influencer Ola of Lagos at his home in Lagos for him to analyze his Maybach trends

Both scenarios were compared, with fans speaking about the different personalities exuded by both superstars in almost identical situations

Nigerians don't seem set to let go of the way famous singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, treated skit maker Egungun.

Days after a video of Egungun running after Wizkid and begging the music superstar for an interview, Nigerians have gone to dig up an old clip of how Davido responded when he was in the same situation.

Days after the video of Wizkid snubbing Egungun went viral, fans dug up old videos of Davido and how he treated Ola of Lagos. Photo credit: @olaoflagos/@davido/@_egungun

Source: Instagram

How Davido reacted to Ola of Lagos

The video of Davido receiving Ola of Lagos at his Banana Island crib for an interview has resurfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans have used the clip to draw an inference between both Afrobeat superstars.

Netizens quickly noted that while Wizkid snubbed Egungun, Davido welcomed Ola of Lagos with open arms.

Both clips were placed side by side with some fans, noting that the difference in personality between Wizkid and Davido is the reason why OBO ranks higher as a celebrity for them.

See both clips below:

@RafaelUdie:

"He just lost his mum.. cont.. Give him some privacy."

@iampraise93:

"Even biological brothers don’t have same character/attitude."

@Idowu5Nifemi:

"Owe Owe 1, oni gbese."

@Precious2713:

"U guys should quit this comparison this guys made my secondary school days."

@esther_oiz75230:

"Everybody is different in their own ways."

@Big_ajsumma1:

"Reason been that David officially invite ola of Lagos to come an hype him. Main while machala ain't that type."

@felabayomi:

"No basis for comparison. We love them both in their individual rights. They both paid their dues and we love them equally."

@josteez_:

"Both are doing what works for them, doesn’t see any issue owe B Owe get in way, Big Wiz does as well."

@riky_iam:

"Wizkid can’t be Davido and Davido can’t be Wizzy, different personalities."

@Babangiida1:

"Burna Boy sef no go do wetin Wizzy do."

Egungun goes emotional after Wiz snubbed him at an event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Egungun after videos of him being snubbed by Wizzy went viral.

Kuye shared an emotional post as he reacted to the viral clip in a bid to save face and stay motivated.

In the new clip, Egungun shared where he was seen begging Wizkid to give him a minute to interview him.

Source: Legit.ng