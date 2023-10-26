A recent video of Nollywood star Ini Edo on vacation outside the country has stirred the attention of many online

She was also seen with her fellow movie star, Uche Jombo, as they attracted the attention of others around them

Ini Edo noted in the viral clip that it was quite a great feeling linking up with Uche as they hung out together in Las Vegas

A viral clip of Nollywood stars Ini Edo, Maryann Bassey, and Eme Best hanging out at a poolside in Las Vegas has surfaced online.

Ini, in the trending video, was seen dancing and jamming hard to one of Raymond Usher's classics.

Video of Nollywood actresses Ini Edo and Uche Jombo on vacation in Las Vegas. Photo credit: @uchejombo/@iniedo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, curvy actress rolled back the years.

Ageless beauties

In reaction to the trending video, fans called the actress different names and hailed them for their beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, some went the other way as they criticised them for putting so much body on display considering their age.

However, the beautiful mother of one was unperturbed by the reactions. Ini Edo is regarded as one of the most talented actresses in the country.

See the video of Ini Edo and Uche Jombo dancing by the poolside:

Fans react to viral clip of Ini Edo & Uche Jombo flaunting their curves

Here are some of the comments the raunchy video stirred online:

@ogbeide_kenneth:

"Ever young pretty queens."

@mr_u_k1:

"Beautiful old woman."

@jeocarthybright:

"U come dey enter my eyes but I no wan commot am."

@broiss_godsown:

"Mama you fresh normally."

@ericamoorebrand:

"2 Brown sugars ."

@fitmak_official:

"Beautiful brown sugar."

@queen_tiraki:

"Everything is on point."

@queenclark120:

"Chaii, finally career done finish, na to Dey show body for net remaining."

@_princessvicky53_:

"If Beauty was a person."

@annie_sommy_:

"Omo see me dey fat anyhow@my twenties, look at the aunties I watched while growing up looking like she’s also in her twenties."

Ini Edo dishes out provocative dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a video of Ini also left tongues wagging recently.

The actress, in the viral clip, was seen dishing out some sultry, and raunchy vibe, which sparked reactions.

In the viral video, the actress wore a coffee-brown short romper that matched her skin tone.

Source: Legit.ng