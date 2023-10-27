A popular content creator, Egungun, is now being dragged for having double standards after Wizkid snubbed him

Netizens were quick to dig up a video of the skit maker also snubbing a younger interviewer's request to talk to him

The video was accompanied by a voice note of Egungun harassing the young interviewer for posting about the snub online

An old video has reemerged on social media of famous skit maker Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, snubbing a younger content creator called Big Peace.

Recall that Egungun recently trended after he shared a video of the moment Wizkid snubbed his request for an interview and accompanied it with a motivational caption about growth.

Nigerians react to resurfaced video of Egungun snubbing young content creator after Wizkid incident. Photos: @afroonthebeat, @_egungun

While some social media users sympathised with him, others quickly dug up an old video of Egungun giving the same treatment to a 'newbie' content creator.

In the resurfaced video, the young content creator, Big Peace, approached Egungun with his phone while trying to get an interview. However, the celebrity 'drip checker' was not down for it.

Egungun put his hand on Big Peace's shoulder to steer him away while the youngster looked surprised that his request was turned down.

Another video was also posted online of Egungun in Big Peace's DM as he harassed the youngster for daring to share the video of the snub moment online.

According to Egungun, Big Peace posted a video showing his face and that of his wife online without permission to do so. He rained insults on him.

See the clips below:

Netizens react to video of Egungun snubbing young interviewer

The video of Egungun snubbing Big Peace caused a huge buzz online after it went viral. Several netizens dropped hot takes. Read some comments below:

kingajibola:

“Na this post make me dislike egugun since then.”

neri_excel:

“After una go say wizkid get pride.. una dey m@d.”

_olakush_1:

“Play me karma by Seyi Vibez , karma (in Dj chicken voice ).”

philz3:

“How Nigerians take Dey bring out person history like this.”

Princess_essie08:

“First to do no dey pain God did Obviously he deserved what wizzy didKarma no dey look ur face.”

Aridollar_:

“What goes around comes round.”

_blizz001_:

“Oti balance.”

iamdabluerichie:

“He reap what he sow this really teaches a lot.”

pih_peh:

“Egungun reached express and Wiz jam am.”

Dolarossey called it a balanced equation:

This tweep claimed Egungun tried to play the pity card after Wizkid snubbed him:

