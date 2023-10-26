Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, buzzed the internet with memories of his beloved mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats icon held a star-studded burial ceremony filled with dignitaries for his mum on October 12

The More Love Less Ego hitmaker took to social media weeks after the funeral event to share a vintage picture of his mother

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, is still grieving the loss of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, shortly after her untimely passing.

The musician shared on his Instagram account how much he missed his mum, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, and how much it pained him to lose her weeks after her lavish burial ceremony.

Wizkid posted a throwback photo of his deceased mother, who appeared to be in her early 50s, along with a text detailing his emotions around her death.

The singer also used the same image as his display picture on Instagram.

He wrote:

“Miss you every day.”

See his post below

Netizens react to Wikzid’s post

Netizens react to Wikzid's post

officialgoldengod:

"This pain doesn’t go away."

fvckerychichi:

"Take heart Machala you are loved."

babie_dian:

"Because he celebrated his wife’s birthday means he shouldn’t miss his late mum again? Oloobuku ni yin seh."

reachrichs:

"JUST LIKE I AM MISSING MINE."

