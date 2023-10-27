Popular Nigerian singer Davido has continued to speak online after numerous debt claims were levelled against him

Shortly after blasting fellow singer Dammy Krane, Davido lamented about people being ungrateful.

The DMW boss noted that the street was quick to forget, but he had now learned his lesson

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has returned with more tweets as he criticised ungrateful people.

This was after Dammy Krane called him out for owing money. Recall that several people called the DMW boss out online for being a debtor.

Davido speaks on ingratitude after Dammy Krane called him out for debts. Photos: @davido, @dammykrane_worldwide

Shortly after Davido blasted the music star and reminded him of past favours without pay, he tweeted about ungrateful people on his X page.

According to the Unavailable crooner, the level of ingratitude in people is surprising to him. Davido added that he had now learned his lesson.

He wrote:

“The level of ungratefulness is alarming … lesson learnt.”

See the tweet below:

In another tweet, Davido, who seemed to be reminiscing about recent events, posted that the street had a short memory.

See the post below:

Reactions as Davido talks about ingratitude

A number of social media users had mixed feelings about Davido’s tweets. Many of them accused the singer of being manipulative and trying to gaslight the people he owes. Read some comments below:

effedeborah:

“That's manipulation, You should be accountable for your actions. Pay your debt.”

adedoyin.gram:

“Because you have helped someone doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay them when you owe them.”

princebettingtips:

“Shet up! U did good for someone. That’s past! You did business with same someone, pay him n don’t use ur helps as a pay.”

oluwamurewa_:

“Can’t Davido just ignore? Omooo e don dey dey embarrassing.”

Chyomsss:

“Na the ungratefulness make you no pay people you owing? I don’t understand.”

Gungirl001:

“Fc no know watin God do for them.”

queen_kachy:

“David,if you are owing me and you dash me money , you are still owing me . This one no be street matter.”

adeoluolatomide:

“God abegg o.. But are you owing or not?”

mrpresidennnt:

“These people no even allow baba ibeji enjoy him children na wa o.”

Tosin_oye_:

“Lol, business is different from favor bro, know that and know peace.”

leeeymarrrrh:

“Because you do me good come mean say make you no pay me money wia you Dey owe me.”

Officialdanielrolland:

“Owe owe one! U talk too much!”

Nenyomajesty:

“Wetin you dey even pay your team to do, Gbo David? Wetin? This embarrassment is getting out of hand abeg!!!”

How Davido threatened his accusers amidst numerous debt claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido threatened to take action against his detractors after he trended for owing multiple debts.

In a new development, Davido took to his X page to finally address the claims. The DMW boss shared tweets where he talked about how he was going to enjoy his next line of action.

In a subsequent tweet, the music star made it clear that nobody should beg him. He also posted about how some people wanted to be famous.

Source: Legit.ng