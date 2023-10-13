Samklef, in a new video, revealed that Davido has blocked him on social media for posting a clip of his twins

The music executive in the video, however, revealed he still loves Davido and believes the singer was still emotional

Samklef went on to name himself as the first man to be blocked and insulted for sharing good news

Music executive and singer Samklef, in a recent video he shared on his timeline, announced that the DMW label boss Davido had blocked him on social media.

Legit.ng recall that Davido lashed out at Samklef for sharing a video of him, Chioma and their newborns leaving the hospital.

Samklef says he still loves Davido. Credit: @samklef @davido

Source: Instagram

Samklef, in reaction, had also said he and Davido were on good terms.

Davido blocks Samklef

However, in a latest update, Samklef revealed the singer has blocked him. The music executive following this action declared him the first Nigerian man to be insulted and blocked for sharing good news.

In the video, Samklef, who said he still loved Davido despite his actions, told the singer to blame his inner circle over the leaked video.

Samklef also appeared to shade popular blogger Tunde Ednut, Davido's close friend. According to him, the blogger wouldn't receive the same treatment from Davido if he posted the video.

"Breaking news meet the 1st Nigerian man samklef that got bullied insulted by Davido and also got blocked by him for posting his good news of his twins," Samklef wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Davido blocks Samklef

See some of their comments below:

official_deejahgold:

"Omoh you get big problem oo. Them supposed collect your phone slap u join."

symply_rity1:

"Which celebrity kid do u see posted immediately Dey are born , at least cover the kids face."

emma_way_blvck:

"You be cow oga rest Sebi I tell you say this clout chasing no be for you."

vivian_eshalos_:

"U for let who born post there pikin."

Chioma and Davido leave hospital with their twins

Legit.ng, in another report, confirmed that Davido's wife Chioma welcomed a set of twins in the US.

The DMW label boss' billionaire dad made a video and excitedly announced that the children would take their first ride in his Bentley.

Chioma was seen beaming with smiles as she held on to her bundles of joy while Davido danced happily beside her.

Source: Legit.ng