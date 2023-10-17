Nigerian singer Wizkid flew into the country with his manager and third baby mama, Jada, and their two sons to give his mum a befitting burial

A video of the singer's first son with Jada, Zion, with one of his sisters has sparked reactions on social media

The woman asked Zion to stay back in Nigeria, and he would be fed amala, but the young boy protested and asked for something else

If singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's son, decides to stay in Nigeria with one of his sisters, he won't be introduced to the Yoruba lifestyle.

The little boy made his stand on eating the indigenous amala meal clear in a video with one of his aunties.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid's son and his aunty Photo credit: @zionayo/@Derahback

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the woman, identified as Yetty, tried to entice Zion to stay with her in Nigeria, but she lost him after revealing he would eat amala.

Zion protested in disbelief and said he doesn't eat the food. Yetty then asked for his preference, and Wizkid's son asked for chips and nuggets.

The singer's sister assured him that he could get that as well, and it was after that the little boy bid his parents bye.

During the conversation, Wizkid walked unbothered, and the people around laughed at his son's reaction.

The singer and his manager, Jada, and their sons flew into the country to give his late mum a befitting burial.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Zion and his auntie's video

The adorable video got some Nigerians gushing over Wizkid's cute son as others talked about Wizkid in the video.

Read some comments gathered below:

@LookmanOyedokun:

"See as he dey sound like money."

@Therealbigpee:

"My problem be say where Wizkid dey go"

@honest30bgfan_:

"Chips and nugget koor, come chop eba make your body strong"

@zamani281:

"See soft boy"

@Mafizzy22:

"This boy no know say Amala na e papa food"

@Baddest29934532:

"Imagagine say you be wizkid nephew and una come Dey the same roof like this."

@oscarwhite1800:

"See as Wizkid dey random for those children eyes, person wey the whole world dey pay just to see am"

@janelle_ab1:

"Nah I don’t eat that"

Zion runs to be with Bolu at grandma's burial

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Wizkid's sons at his late mum's burial service in church warmed the hearts of many.

In the video, Zion was seen shyly moving from his initial position to the back where Bolu sat after arriving.

Bolu, decked in black shades, played the big brother role. He held his baby brother and had him sit on his lap.

Source: Legit.ng