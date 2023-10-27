Nigerian fast-rising act Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, became a topic of discussion following the release of his recent EP

Legit.ng reported that the Mavin superstar once generated speculations around joining the Illuminati

The new video shared by the singer gave off a sombre theme as he displayed some theatrical moves while holding a Viking sword

Fast-rising Nigerian act Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, recently released his highly anticipated project, the "Ravage" EP.

He left netizens with wild thoughts after sharing a promotional video for the EP, featuring five distinct tracks: "Trouble Maker," "DND," "Smooth Criminal," "Don't Leave," and "Red Potion."

Rema's Ravage EP promotional clip caused a stir.

Source: Instagram

Ravage comes after Rema's debut album, Rave & Roses, released in 2022.

In a statement released, the Nigerian artist explained the creative process and emotions behind the new release.

He noted that the EP was a way to connect with the inner emotions, particularly a sense of passion and determination that had been building up inside him.

Rema shares a dark-themed video

The Afrobeats star, who once sparked rumours about joining the renowned Illuminati group, shared a shady promotional video for his newly released EP.

The video captured Rema behind a sheer veil, carrying a Viking sword placed behind his neck with the support of his hand. He displayed some theatrical moves in sync with a high-pitched soundtrack.

In his caption, he wrote:

RAVAGE OUT NOW!

See the video below:

Netizens react to Rema's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

heisremanewss:

"Poor man pikin go say na illuminati."

eso.josh:

"@heisremanewss I swear yeye dey smell."

jidethewhackboy:

"King of Solo hits, na you gangan be Oba Solomon."

thejonzingworld:

"Prince Of Afrobeats."

callmesuperboi:

"Omo weray me I no Dey talk but you can try me first ( trouble maker ) that song ."

podimagery:

"We go dey break their Agenda!"

soundgodesyon:

"Thank you Rave Lord ❤️‍."

abuja_auto_trade:

"Kai Rema cimun uwarsu*, Someone should translate it for you."

Rema's Ethiopia show cancelled as burning church causes stir

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Rema's show in Ethiopia was called off after the image of a burning church on his necklace raised religious concerns.

The singer was to perform at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa, but the hospitality house management had to stop the event over religious concerns.

An Ethiopian lady who was a guest on the show of Daddy Freeze revealed that a press statement was released in Ethiopia that the singer might be diabolical.

Source: Legit.ng