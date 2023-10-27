Following Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO's threat to expose his secrets, IVD has finally reacted

In a statement thanking people for their concern, he apologised to the media personality for not updating her after he got paid

While some netizens are shocked Davido indeed owed IVD, others called him out for making Blessing look like a liar

Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, sparked reactions on social media with an apology to Blessing CEO amid their messy drama online.

The auto dealer set the self-acclaimed therapist up for criticism online after he publicly denied her viral claim that Davido owed him a N4.5m balance for Isreal DMW's car.

Blessing went on a rant and promised to deal with IVD while exposing his secrets as well.

She made good her threat and started dragging her rumoured lover, who finally reacted.

In a short post on his Instagram story channel, IVD apologised for not carrying Blessing along after Davido paid his debt. He also thanked everyone who checked on him.

Netizens react to IVD's apology

"So she wasn’t lying."

"Only God know watin ivd they hide make ham apologize fast."

"So even if this guy told Blessing that Davido is owing him, what’s Blessing’s business? Why bring bedroom gossip outside?? Who sent her!claimed Davido is owing Ikechukwu Ogbonna (IVD) money, and IVD came out publicly to say it is untrueIt's good that he bowed sha because the shameless Blessing is ready to do more damage."

"Na you go trust werey therapist, you go apologize taya."

"Owe owe one for a reason."

"What if all this was planned just so he can get his money back? I mean the call out by Blessing?"

"Dem owe you, u told her, dem pay you, u no tell her, quite wrong tho."

"So true true Davido was owing him??? Like blessing didn’t lie? Okay wait fess that guy was bought by deposit? Oh wo!!! All this celebrities should be considering their fans kwanu. David is stressing his fans oooo. Make popsy not do me this kind of thing because I no fit shout."

"At least she helped you get your money back from Davido if not Davido won’t have paid you."

"I still dey surprise say true true dem buy the car base on deposit to balance later.... It's well."

Blessing CEO shares evidence of IVD admitting Davido owes money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO made good her threat of releasing evidence of IVD complaining about how the singer had not finished paying for his aide, Isreal DMW’s car.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing CEO shared a series of voice notes from IVD, and one of them included the businessman admitting that Davido indeed owed him.

The voice message of IVD speaking on the matter got many Nigerians bashing the music star online.

