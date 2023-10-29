The photographer Davido allegedly owes N218m has bragged online about how his call out online ruffled his feathers

In a viral post online, the photographer revealed he has smeared Davido's name for life, and he will be remembered as the nobody who fought him alone

Abu Salami also added that he would stop the campaigns if Davido pays him his money, even though he knows the singer is broke

Abu Salami, the man Davido allegedly owes N218m, has noted that there is a high chance Davido does not have enough money to pay him back.

He said that he had the privilege of visiting Burna Boy, and from what he saw, the noise Davido makes doesn't mean he has money as much as he claims.

Netizens react to Abu Salami's statement about Davido Photo credit: @abusalami/@davido

Source: Instagram

Abu Salami, who said he didn't go to court because he doesn't trust the legal system, proudly bragged that as a nobody, he fought Davido by himself and won.

He revealed he smiles to bed knowing he has ruined Davido's name for life and got him and his PR team running helter-skelter trying to find a solution.

On when he would stop dragging Davido, the photographer said he did not have to come online in the first place, and once he gets his money, he would face his life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Abu Salami's statement

therealorchman:

"Exactly what I said few days ago.. The people has lost hope and confidence in the judiciary.. This is how a country starts to slide into anarchy."

st.margaretofficial:

'You drag someone’s for social media without contract and you are bragging…. We know that people pay for social climbing, celebrity invest a lot in brand building and the people around them sacrifice a lot…. It’s okay for the people around them to charge you for contact, you wanted to outsmart it.'

odogwu.umuoji:

"Looks like a sponsorship attack because I don’t get."

euru22:

"Sounds like jealousy to me. Davido be living rent free in this niggaa’s head!"

missokhifo:

"If this guy’s aim was just to ridicule David, then he is a big f00l."

Dammy Krane to drop diss track for Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dammy Krane revealed he would drop new music, a diss track about Davido's debt.

Sharing a snippet of the music, the singer titled it Owe B Owe, from Davido's other nickname OBO.

Dammy Krane's post sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Source: Legit.ng