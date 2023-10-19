Phyna's fans are not taking things lightly with Davido over his comment about their favourite reality star

In a viral clip extracted from a space on X, formerly Twitter, some of Phyna's fans were heard expressing their displeasure against the DMW singer

The viral clip has sparked reactions on social media as some netizens blamed the gathering on lack of employment in the country

As the drama between music star David Adeleke 'Davido' and Big Brother Naija reality star Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna, continues to trend, people are beginning to take sides.

This comes as a viral clip from a space on X, formerly Twitter, emerged online, showing some of Phyna's fans condemning Davido for saying he doesn't know who Phyna is.

Phyna's fans come for Davido. Credit: @davido @unsuailphyna

Source: Instagram

A lady in the audio space could be heard saying that Davido wanted people to accept his bad character but didn't want them to accept others the way they were.

Another lady said other celebrities like Kizz Daniel know Phyna, and her fans love her the way she is.

"We love Phyna for who she is and we would continue to support her," she was heard saying.

Listen to the audio conversations from the space below:

Netizens react as Phyna's fans gang up against Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the audio discussion.

the_childoftheworld:

"Una no get work? Una organise conference for twitter because of Davido and Phyna matter? Nawa o. See as that one dey tok with all seriousness like say na one better thing she dey yarn."

longspoonkitchen:

"Government should please create employment opportunities for the youth."

michael._u:

"The way other people dey carry bbn housemate’s matter for their head is amazing. One of their voices even sounding like she’s been crying?"

theperfumemadam:

"Dollar is N1130 and this is the conversation Nigerians deem fit to have?"

aahmahkar:

"The unemployment rate in this country is rather too high."

leaddyskincare:

"How can jobless youths just be in one place and be analyzing irrelevances?? Nigerian government will never take us serious."

Tacha criticises Davido over comment about Phyna

Legit.ng previously reported that another former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, schooled Davido for saying he doesn't know Phyna.

The reality star said Davido should have admitted his mistake instead of trying to bring Phyna down.

She said:

"You don't make an honest mistake and still try to big that person down."

Source: Legit.ng