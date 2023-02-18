The online feud between Caramel Plug and the upcoming Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy has taken another turn

The freestyle singer went live on an Instagram video to claim that he knew more than expected about the skit maker

Dan made it clear that he was ready to expose Caramel plugg and her likes if they triggered him further

The heated back-and-forth online troll between Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy and Instagram comic creator Caramel Plugg has gotten to another length.

Dan Dizzy went for the rocks this time as he threatened to expose Caramel and her co-podcaster friend Lydia.

Pictures of Dan Dizzy and Caramel Plugg Credit: @idandizzy, @caramelsugarr

Source: Instagram

Recall that Dan Dizzy earlier tackled Caramel and her podcast friends on their takes on men.

Since then, both parties have been in a hither-and-thither fight on social media.

Dan Dizzy has come up to claim that he knows more about the skit maker and what she does to earn a living.

"I know most of you people’s boyfriends. I know the guys that fund you. Make una no go provoke me to talk."

Social media users react

Yhemo Lee:

"Abeg no talk o."

bobbygfitness_foayb:

"Na only babes wey dey guilty of wetin idandizzy dey talk go beef am but then bro is spitting the fact."

ojiugo___:

"Listen the argument aside this boy is plain dumb! Because what it this? You know their headquarters as their p.i.m.p or what? Lol uncle if you don’t want to pay these babes leave guys who want to pay nau nobody hold gun for your head ahaha! As you had the freedom to come on live to spew this trash that nobody asked you is the same way they have the freedom to speak their opinion. Let this matter rest already abi you get new music on the way?"

abelpter:

"Why his he now angry at the girls? Instead of changing it for his friends who he claimed are the ones patronising the girls? Infact why is he so triggered? Is it because he cannot afford to patronise them like his guys? Because the ladies where on their own doing their podcast man just carry the matter for head. They have sha given him social media popularity because before now I didn’t even know he exist."

adorableapril_c:

"Naaaah he took this way personal … what’s paining him bikonu … no be his fellow men Dey patronize all this girls for them to use it as a topic …"

capry_sunn:

But why is this bro taking it to heart?ah we don hear,it’s okay

ruthgift_xx:

"Omo na Dan this podcast pain pass??i’m not understanding."

Caramel Plugg shares scary relationship tips for women, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian female skit maker and social media influencer Ogechi Ukonu, better known as Caramel Plugg, had sparked a conversation online with some comments she made about men and their taste in women.

In the viral clip that got people talking, the social media influencer said that men don't like 'peace of mind' and would prefer to be with a stubborn and dramatic lady instead of a soft and gentle woman.

Plugg also noted that her theory about staying stubborn is tested and trusted.

Source: Legit.ng