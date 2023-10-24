Nigerian businessman Abu Salami, who publicly called out Davido for breaching a contract of N218 million, has continued to reiterate his allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Salami expressed his grievances on Instagram, claiming Davido cancelled a scheduled event after payment was made

Although Davido has yet to react to the situation, the displeased man revealed a conversation he had with the singer's hypeman, Special Spesh

The Nigerian businessman who accused Davido of violating a N218 million contract has continued to vent on social media. He shared his WhatsApp conversations with the singer's hypeman, known as Special Spesh.

Abu Salami allegedly gave the DMW boss N218 million to influence a kids' football initiative. He said the musician reneged on the agreement and refused to repay.

Businessman Abu Salami criticised Davido as he shared a conversation with his hypeman Special Spesh. Credit: @davido,@abu_salami

Source: Instagram

He claimed the singer's legal team and entourage were intimidating him.

Abu Salami claimed he had paid Davido N218 million for a N326 million project. He planned a daylong tour of 20 states with an 11-man production crew to find young football talent, but Davido backed out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Despite the allegations that have been trending, the DMW music executive has stayed silent.

Abu, still upset, shared his conversation with Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh. According to their talk, Special Spesh sympathised with the businessman without speaking against his boss.

Not impressed by their conversation, Abu Salami went on to say that everyone in the singer's group seemed to revere him, possibly out of a desire to keep his favour.

See their leaked chat below:

Abusalami's chat with Davido's hypeman causes stir

Davido's hypeman and other netizens reacted to the viral clip. Legit.ng compiled their reactions:

specialspesh:

"Abu no kill me abeg “it is wat it is."

olorunloba_zion:

"I like David infact let me say love but sincerely I have never heard something negative about Wizkid."

lightworkergram:

"You know deep down Davido is wrong for this but you’re still supporting him. Don’t ever complain about Nigerian politicians again you deserve them."

shu_gha11:

"OBO dey owe you over 200m you dey hear dey form accent be like you never want collect your money innit?"

_black_rosie:

"All of a sudden VDM has developed selective blindness, activist isonu. Belle-ctivist."

pheebskimnani_:

"I’m sorry, I don’t support this. My fellow 30BG no vex but this don’t make no sense to me, you don’t scam someone and then bu!!y them. It’s giving Naira Marley."

veevogee:

"Them don lodge who for tell us truth now."

sheddyoflagos:

"Where’s Verydarkman? Has he suddenly developed ears and eye problems."

Davido asks Verydarkman to stay longer in 5-Star hotel

Meanwhile, Davido has continued to surprise netizens with the regal treatment he gave TikTok activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Legit.ng had reported that the DMW executive sponsored the sensational TikToker on a private jet from Abuja to Lagos.

The excited young man went live on Instagram to show off the opulent interiors of the hotel room that the musician provided.

Source: Legit.ng