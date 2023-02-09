Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy in a lengthy thread on his social media platform expresses his grievances at how his ethnic group are treated within the Nigerian configuration

Dan Dizzy, in his post, made a clarion call to all Igbos charging them to do better and help develop their region

He further noted that Igbos know how to make money but finds it baffling why they haven't developed their region

Nigerian rapper Dan Dizzy recently stirred emotions online with a series of tweets he shared on his Twitter handle. He noted in the tweets that being an Igbo man in Nigeria at the moment is quite scary.

Dan Dizzy's comments are coming in the wake of the 2023 presidential elections. He noted that the Igbos needed to do better and elected people that would help develop the South-East region.

Rapper Dan Dizzy voices his fears about being an Igbo man in Nigeria in a series of online tweets. Photo credit: @idandizzy/@daveumahi

Source: Instagram

The rapper, in his lamentations, took time, however, to hail the Igbo tribe noting that they know how to make money but seem to find it hard to develop its part of the country.

Dizzy also called on wealthy Igbos to do better than just spraying money when they go to the East in December and should instead set up developmental plans for the region as a whole.

See Dan Dizzy's tweets about Igbos being marginalised and disrespected below:

See how netizens reacted to Dan Dizzy's tweets about being scared to be an Igbo man in Nigeria

@unclemoney111:

"And who says Igbo land is not developed, apart from federal gov projects that they always sideline the east of, show me any other region more advanced than the south east."

@bennyolawe:

"U are absolutely right. The solution lies inward, not blaming others."

@officialblaqsam:

"Most of them gets greedy after getting to office , the people are trying their best. No worry , you will be proud of Igbo people soon."

@7pointstyle_a:

"Leave them to come and be teaching Ndi SW how to choose a competent leaders."

@MaleAlpa:

"Thanks brother forget about the negative comments here what you said is true we don't have shame our governors are the worst of it no plan to develop their state only plan they have is to loot money."

@EdwardwhiteLion:

"U no get sense na why ur career remain pending....."

