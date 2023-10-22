Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars Uriel and Groovy trend online after a clip of them leaving an event together went viral online

Clips of the pair getting quite cosy in the car as they kissed were captured, and the talk show host, Uriel, reacted

In a series of posts shared on her Insta-story, Uriel has reacted to the leaked clip of her and Groovy kissing

Reality TV star and celebrity chef Uriel Oputa trends online as clips of her getting cosy with her younger colleague Groovy in a car go viral.

Uriel, who was seen at an event being quite flirty with actor Timini, got people talking after a clip of her leaving the same venue in her younger colleague's car, Groovy.

Uriel reacts to the leaked video of her getting freaky with Groovy inside his car. Photo credit: @groovymono/@urielmusicstar

The pair were seen in the car kissing each other intermittently, which has sparked reactions online.

Uriel reacts to the leaked photos

Big Brother Naija star has reacted to the leaked clips of herself and Groovy getting freaky.

She noted that she deserves happiness and would never reject a caring man because she's older than him.

Uriel also used Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi's story as a reference point as too why her relationship with Groovy is valid and could work out.

See clips of Uriel and Groovy getting cosy below:

Netizens react to leak video of Uriel and Groovy kissing

Here are some of the comments the leaked video of Uriel and Groovy kissing in a car stirred online:

@l.tobiloba:

"She's looking for love. But Timini? Uriel, I hope your heart is made of Dangote cement because the breakfast will be hot."

@whoissteph___:

"Leave her to enjoy herself Biko. African women are polygamous in nature."

@rukkyyvivienne:

"That car scene is Giving me kdrama celebs scandal vibe . Some Gangnam scandal shiiii."

@glossyfaith:

"No be you I carry come but na you I go carry go in kizz Daniel’s voice."

@mheenarh__:

"Uriel definitely likes them younger and she doesn’t hide it."

@btbaudio:

"Which kind "kill two birds with one stone" behavior be dis?"

@onyiaprudence:

"Uriel and younger guys. Its giving COUGAR vibes."

@xpensive_fatima:

"This girl na alaba market . And she loves them young and cute."

