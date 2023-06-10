Ace Nigerian singer Yemi Alade trends online after some recent photos of her went viral on Instagram and sparked reactions

The Johnny singer got people talking after she revealed in her post the dividends of doing 50 squats daily

However, fans reacted to the singer's post differently; some accused her of fixing her backside, while others hailed her stunning new look

Internationally renowned Nigerian female Afrobeat singer, Yemi Alade, has sparked reactions online with recent snaps she shared on her social media pages.

The singer, who hasn't been in the public eye lately, stormed her Instagram page with new photos as she flaunted her backside to the gram.

In her post, the Johnny singer further stirred reactions after she revealed the exercise regime she had to undertake daily to get her stunning new figure.

Yemi Alade captioned her post by writing:

"50 squats a day."

However, netizens reacted to the post saying the singer seemed to have gone under the knife.

See Yemi Alade's post that sparked reactions online below:

See some of the responses that Yemi Alade's post stirred online

@senator_ponche:

"Organic No bbl…"

@ceejee___:

"Johnny gf don do nyansh."

@nuel_to_the_world:

"G string no too cost for market o, just saying."

@_mimitalks:

"When you see nyash wey doctor no put hand, you go know."

@osas_kelvin03:

"Yemi you just carry lap like people wey dey fight tug of war."

@jennifer_chy1:

"Please we need music not nyash. Aunty Leave the gym & enter studio."

@active_donatello:

"50 squats can’t get you this, Yemi stop lying."

@lovedones_naturals:

"This woman no even get problem. She in her lane aiming her bags and catching cruise while at it."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Eat well + squats = Natural bbl."

@domingo_loso:

"She has always been thick. All natural, how i like my women."

@mheenarh__:

"She has always had it jare, That aunty has always been thick."

