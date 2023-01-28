Mama Africa Yemi Alade might just have joined the married club without letting her fans in on it

According to a popular blogger Tosin Silverdam, the singer allegedly got married to her long time manager Taiye Aliyu

A lot of Nigerians are happy for Yemi Alade with some people pointing out the singer-manager love trend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Just like Tiwa Savage did, it might seem that Yemi Alade has found love in the arms of her long time manager Taiye Aliyu.

According to social media blogger Tosin Silverdam, the self acclaimed Mama Africa is married to her manager Taiye Aliyu who has been with her for years.

Yemi Alade reportedly marries manager Photo credit: @yemialade/@taiyealiyu

Source: Instagram

Both families have reportedly met to do the rites of marriage before Yemi and Aliyu's low-profile wedding.

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians congratulate Yemi Alade

temie138:

"Congratulations her own won’t be like that Tiwa's."

zaff.yarmani1:

"I no wan hear tmao say tmao I Dey feed him bla bla he doesn’t contribute to d family."

wholesales_deals:

"Thought they said she's pregnant for the president of congo abi Gambia. Abeg make una take am easy with the lies."

_glassesrepublic_:

"Congratulations "

sweedyvenza_:

"Rest she and tiwa is not the same their grace is different congrats to both of them May God bless their union "

priscalbeauty:

"Swear !! She’s a certified loner !!Pple who keep many friends are the ones I pity."

splendidviv:

"Congratulations to them ❤️❤️❤️"

queenofdsun:

"Awww this is good news."

prettytegga:

"Well I'm not surprised these things happen. They spend quality time together like almost everyday of their lives,,,,,, I mean idk. ❤️ congratulations to her and hers "

sisi_jules:

"I thought I heard she was allegedly pregnant for the President of one African country (I think Togo, not sure),"

This allegedly news is getting too much

Nigeria’s Yemi Alade reacts to rumour of her pregnancy for Togo president

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade dashed the hopes of fans and supporters who were deceived into thinking she’s expecting a child soon.

The singer took to her official Twitter page with posts rubbishing viral rumours that she took in for the president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.

The Mama Africa crooner started off by sharing emoticons that downplayed the idea that she is with a child.

Source: Legit.ng